What an artistic lot you are in Sunderland - and that might be partly due to the fantastic teachers you had.

We found 13 photos of art teachers in the Sunderland Echo archives and we hope these scenes help to get your creative memories flowing.

There are scenes from Sandhill View, Southmoor, Thornhill and more.

Tell us if your art teacher is in the picture.

Designs for the interior of a bungalow were drawn up by six schoolgirls from Seaham Secondary School in 1975. Left to right are: Olwen Graham, 15; Elizabaeth Ridley, 14; Julie Gulliver, 15; Sandra Knowles, 15; and Joy Patterson, 15. Back row, left to right Miss F K College, headmistress; Mrs M Carrick, art teacher and Lea Marchant, 14.

1. Mrs Carrick at Seaham Secondary School

Designs for the interior of a bungalow were drawn up by six schoolgirls from Seaham Secondary School in 1975. Left to right are: Olwen Graham, 15; Elizabaeth Ridley, 14; Julie Gulliver, 15; Sandra Knowles, 15; and Joy Patterson, 15. Back row, left to right Miss F K College, headmistress; Mrs M Carrick, art teacher and Lea Marchant, 14.

Art teacher, standing second left, was in the picture at Springwell Dene School in 2003. So was head teacher Dorothy Mitchell, seated, arts project officer Helen Moore and some of the school's pupils in the sculpture garden.

2. Jean Forster at Springwell Dene

Art teacher, standing second left, was in the picture at Springwell Dene School in 2003. So was head teacher Dorothy Mitchell, seated, arts project officer Helen Moore and some of the school's pupils in the sculpture garden.

These Biddick School pupils - Rachael Dawson, Adele Smith and Laura Jobling - had just returned from a trip to the Tate Gallery in London when they posed for this photo with Susan Coles in 2004.

3. Susan Coles at Biddick School

These Biddick School pupils - Rachael Dawson, Adele Smith and Laura Jobling - had just returned from a trip to the Tate Gallery in London when they posed for this photo with Susan Coles in 2004.

Pupils and art teacher Carolyn Winter at Parkside Infants were pictured with the new mural at the school in 2005.

4. Carolyn Winter at Parkside Infants

Pupils and art teacher Carolyn Winter at Parkside Infants were pictured with the new mural at the school in 2005.

