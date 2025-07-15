1 . Mrs Carrick at Seaham Secondary School

Designs for the interior of a bungalow were drawn up by six schoolgirls from Seaham Secondary School in 1975. Left to right are: Olwen Graham, 15; Elizabaeth Ridley, 14; Julie Gulliver, 15; Sandra Knowles, 15; and Joy Patterson, 15. Back row, left to right Miss F K College, headmistress; Mrs M Carrick, art teacher and Lea Marchant, 14. | se