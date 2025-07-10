11 nostalgic photos from the Willow Pond as the Sunderland pub makes headlines once more

By Chris Cordner

Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:28 BST

Drink in these memories as we toast the Willow Pond - the Sunderland pub which is making new headlines this week.

Landlord Paul Greenwell has worked at the pub since 2000 and was presented with gifts recognising his 25 years of service and dedication to both The Willow Pond and the local community by Greene King.

It got us thinking about the other great times that the pub made the news, and here they are from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Pat McAteer posed for this photo when the Sunderland Echo paid a visit to the Willow Pond in 2008.

1. Reflections from 2008

These regulars held a party in 2008 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Sunderland beating Newcastle 9-1.

2. Party time at the Willow Pond

It was a gorgeously sunny day in Sunderland when this photo was taken in August 2009.

3. Summer days in Hylton Road

Willow Pond FC lining up for a team photo in December 2013.

4. Ready for action

