Pub landlord celebrates 25 years of pulling pints at well-known Sunderland spot

A Sunderland pub landlord is celebrating 25 years behind the bar at one of the city’s most well-known boozers.

Paul Greenwell, who runs The Willow Pond on Hylton Road, has worked at the pub since 2000 and has become a familiar face to locals over the past quarter of a century, the majority as the landlord and operator of the pub.

To mark the milestone, Paul was presented with gifts recognising his 25 years of service and dedication to both The Willow Pond and the local community by Greene King.

Born and bred in Sunderland, Paul began working in pubs at just 16, starting out as a glass collector at the New City pub.

From there, he built his career in venues across the city, working his way up to assistant manager at The Royalty before landing the role of general manager at The Willow Pond in 2000 - aged just 23.

Paul originally managed the pub under Scottish & Newcastle Breweries before taking it on as his own business in partnership with national pub company Greene King in more recent years.

Pete Cunningham(glasses) Becky Davis and long service recipient Paul Greenwell receiving his gifts | Submitted

Since then, he has helped shape The Willow Pond into a true community hub - supported every step of the way by his wife Kirsty and his mum Libby, who still manages the pub’s books for Paul to this day.

The Willow Pond is thought to date back to at least 1867 and remains a much-loved local with a reputation for its friendly welcome and quality beer range.

In 2024, Paul renewed his agreement with Greene King for another five years, securing the future of the pub under his leadership for years to come.

A plaque is being made to commemorate Paul’s 25 years at The Willow Pond, which will take pride of place at the pub.

Paul Greenwell, operator of The Willow Pond, said:“Reaching 25 years at The Willow Pond is something I’m really proud of. This pub has been such a big part of my life and my family’s life too. It’s more than just a job - it’s been at the heart of everything we do.

“We’ve seen the area change a lot over the years, and the pub industry too, but what’s always stayed the same is the amazing support from our regulars and our local community.

“A big thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey, and also to Greene King for their continued backing.”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “We are very honoured to recognise Paul’s incredible 25 years at The Willow Pond. His passion, commitment and local knowledge has made The Willow Pond a true community pub, and we look forward to supporting him for many more years to come.”