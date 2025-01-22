Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An expat from Sunderland will never forget the day he met his SAFC hero. He got a Wembley ticket and a fascinating chat out of it.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Hall was only 23 at the time but he had a meeting with Black Cats legend Bobby Gurney.

‘Happy to bask in his reflected glory’

Bobby was the Silksworth-born striker who scored for Sunderland in the 3-1 FA Cup Final win against Preston North End in 1937.

Bobby Gurney played for Sunderland A.F.C. from 1925-1939. | nw

But it was in 1990 when he agreed to meet Marc at his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc remembered: “My grandmother was part of the Townswomen’s Guild and got to know Bobby’s wife.

“She arranged through his wife for me to have a chat with him about football in general and of course SAFC.

Marc Hall and his wife who now live in Western Australia. | ugc

‘He came across as lovely man’

“I was in the army at the time and was back in Sunderland on a bit of leave. I wish I could remember anything about the chat we had but as I was young and daft, I was just happy to bask in his reflected glory and don’t remember much.

“He told me how he survived a cull at the beginning of his career and he told me about the goal he scored in the 1937 cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He came across as lovely man and showed me his England cap. As I left, he gave me a ticket for the play off final and I sat with some of his family at Wembley, not knowing at the time that whatever the result we were likely going up!”

Marc Hall in his time in the Army, pictured in 1989. | ugc

Early days at Argyle House school

The match Marc referred to was the 1990 play-off final which Swindon won, but which famously saw Sunderland promoted.

Marc now lives in Western Australia but he told us: “I grew up in Sunderland, went to Argyle House, then later Belmont Comprehensive in Durham.

“I joined the Army (REME) in 1984 and trained as a vehicle mechanic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Death, Joe Kasher, Ernie England and Bobby Gurney were all players who had played for SAFC. They returned to Roker Park for the 1979 centenary celebrations. | se

Now a resident in Perth, Western Australia

After a period as a police officer in Northamptonshire from 1995, Marc then ‘saw an advertisement from Western Australia’.

“The police force was recruiting British cops, so I applied. In November 2007 we moved to Perth and it’s where we’ve been ever since. I’m currently a sergeant in WA Police.

“Marc’s wife works for the Department of Health and their son is an avionics technician in the Royal Australian Navy.”

Marc contacted the Sunderland Echo after our recent story about the little Sunderland lad spotted walking behind his SAFC heroes on Seaham promenade.

We asked for other people to share their stories of meeting their heroes and we would still like to hear from more.