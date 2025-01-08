I'm wondering: Where are these 1995 Sunderland headline makers now?

The answer is - they all made the Sunderland Echo headlines 30 years ago.
Leanne Scott was starring in Little Shop of Horrors; Emma Hodgson and Christine Rudd were rowing their way to the top in the UK; Nora Fearon got stuck overnight in a lift; and Terry Lewis had a dream win after backing Sunderland to score six.
But they were only some of the people who featured that year. Have a look at nine great news stories from 30 years ago.
1. They were news makers in 1995
They made headlines 30 years ago. See how many of these faces you recognise. | se
2. Six of the best for Terry
Sunderland's six-nil victory over Millwall put a smile on fan Terry Lewis's face - and £100 in his pocket.
Terry from Red House had a dream that his team would score six. | se
3. These retro rowers were the tops
St Anthony's pupils, Emma Hodgson, and Christine Rudd were competing in the National Rowing Championships that year.
They were taking part in the Junior-16 double sculls at Nottingham. | se
4. Nora's elevated problem
Office cleaner Nora Fearon spent the night trapped in a lift.
She was due to leave Parsons House, an office block in Washington, but the lift got stuck between the third and fourth floors. | se
