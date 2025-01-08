I'm wondering: Where are these 1995 Sunderland headline makers now?

The answer is - they all made the Sunderland Echo headlines 30 years ago.

Leanne Scott was starring in Little Shop of Horrors; Emma Hodgson and Christine Rudd were rowing their way to the top in the UK; Nora Fearon got stuck overnight in a lift; and Terry Lewis had a dream win after backing Sunderland to score six.

But they were only some of the people who featured that year. Have a look at nine great news stories from 30 years ago.

1 . They were news makers in 1995 They made headlines 30 years ago. See how many of these faces you recognise.

2 . Six of the best for Terry Sunderland's six-nil victory over Millwall put a smile on fan Terry Lewis's face - and £100 in his pocket. Terry from Red House had a dream that his team would score six.

3 . These retro rowers were the tops St Anthony's pupils, Emma Hodgson, and Christine Rudd were competing in the National Rowing Championships that year. They were taking part in the Junior-16 double sculls at Nottingham.