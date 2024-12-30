I found these breath taking views of the Sunderland storms of January 1995

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Dec 2024
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 14:32 GMT
Britain has faced a battering from the January storms but who remembers this Sunderland spectacle from 30 years ago.

In January 1995, the seafront at Seaburn provided some dramatic footage for Echo photographers.

The scene at Seaburn on New Year's Day in 1995. Tell us if you remember it.The scene at Seaburn on New Year's Day in 1995. Tell us if you remember it.
The scene at Seaburn on New Year's Day in 1995. Tell us if you remember it.

The frozen Seaburn fountain

And they were not the only ones to witness it. Loads of spectators came out to get a close-up view of the spray and the frozen fountain on the roundabout.

The Seaburn fountain which was frozen solid in the Arctic conditions of January 1995.The Seaburn fountain which was frozen solid in the Arctic conditions of January 1995.
The Seaburn fountain which was frozen solid in the Arctic conditions of January 1995.

Met Office experts are predicting that colder conditions are on the way for this week.

It will be windy with heavy rain turning to snow.

Much colder as the week progresses

Temperature levels will be much colder on Thursday and Friday and there is the prospect of wintry showers.

The enormous waves which battered Seaburn in January 1995 but it didn't stop these people from taking a look.The enormous waves which battered Seaburn in January 1995 but it didn't stop these people from taking a look.
The enormous waves which battered Seaburn in January 1995 but it didn't stop these people from taking a look.

But at least the gale force winds are likely to die down in the coming days.

Tell us about the worst storms you’ve seen in Sunderland by emailing [email protected]

And to give you inspiration, have a look at our video about the 1990s snowstorms.

