I found these breath taking views of the Sunderland storms of January 1995
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In January 1995, the seafront at Seaburn provided some dramatic footage for Echo photographers.
The frozen Seaburn fountain
And they were not the only ones to witness it. Loads of spectators came out to get a close-up view of the spray and the frozen fountain on the roundabout.
Met Office experts are predicting that colder conditions are on the way for this week.
It will be windy with heavy rain turning to snow.
Much colder as the week progresses
Temperature levels will be much colder on Thursday and Friday and there is the prospect of wintry showers.
But at least the gale force winds are likely to die down in the coming days.
Tell us about the worst storms you’ve seen in Sunderland by emailing [email protected]
And to give you inspiration, have a look at our video about the 1990s snowstorms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.