Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Britain has faced a battering from the January storms but who remembers this Sunderland spectacle from 30 years ago.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January 1995, the seafront at Seaburn provided some dramatic footage for Echo photographers.

The scene at Seaburn on New Year's Day in 1995. Tell us if you remember it. | se

The frozen Seaburn fountain

And they were not the only ones to witness it. Loads of spectators came out to get a close-up view of the spray and the frozen fountain on the roundabout.

The Seaburn fountain which was frozen solid in the Arctic conditions of January 1995. | se

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office experts are predicting that colder conditions are on the way for this week.

Read More Snow in 1963: When Sunderland was buried under six million tons of it

It will be windy with heavy rain turning to snow.

Much colder as the week progresses

Temperature levels will be much colder on Thursday and Friday and there is the prospect of wintry showers.

The enormous waves which battered Seaburn in January 1995 but it didn't stop these people from taking a look. | se

But at least the gale force winds are likely to die down in the coming days.

Tell us about the worst storms you’ve seen in Sunderland by emailing [email protected]

And to give you inspiration, have a look at our video about the 1990s snowstorms.