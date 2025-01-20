Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a team that was when it came to serving up carveries.

It’s the Barnes Hotel in Sunderland which was top in the country for their famous roast in 1993.

The Barnes which had every reason to celebrate in 1993 after winning a national title. | se

Tops in the country for takings

Here is the team which notched up the highest takings of any Toby restaurant that winter.

And that was not its only success as the pub came third among all Bass Taverns nationwide for overall takings.

Barry and his brilliant team

Back to the Barnes in 1993 when it won a national award for its restaurant takings. | se

Here’s a Sunderland Echo archive reminder of the team behind the success with manager Barry Thompson at the front of the photo and the Barnes staff celebrating with him.

Carveries at the brilliant Barnes have been pulling in customers for decades and we want to know if these scenes bring back memories for you.

Get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]