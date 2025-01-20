Carving out a memory of the brilliant Barnes and its 1990s trophy win
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s the Barnes Hotel in Sunderland which was top in the country for their famous roast in 1993.
Tops in the country for takings
Here is the team which notched up the highest takings of any Toby restaurant that winter.
And that was not its only success as the pub came third among all Bass Taverns nationwide for overall takings.
Barry and his brilliant team
Here’s a Sunderland Echo archive reminder of the team behind the success with manager Barry Thompson at the front of the photo and the Barnes staff celebrating with him.
Carveries at the brilliant Barnes have been pulling in customers for decades and we want to know if these scenes bring back memories for you.
Get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.