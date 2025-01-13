I'm pretty sure this was the best bargain ever in a Sunderland sale - unless you know different
What a buy this was and it happened at a Sunderland store.
David Jackson queued for 16 hours in Borough Road 32 years ago this month.
A £300 guitar for £1
And the reason he did it was to get this stylish £300 guitar - for just £1.
He queued outside Kings' Music shop to get his hands on the bargain.
The sale was organised by shop owner Bob King who put about £7,000 worth of musical equipment up for grabs in 1993.
What a queue at Kings music store
Look at the queues of people hoping to pick up a great buy just like David did.
We want to about the best bargain you ever bought in Sunderland and whether you had to queue for hours to get it.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
