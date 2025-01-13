Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a buy this was and it happened at a Sunderland store.

David Jackson queued for 16 hours in Borough Road 32 years ago this month.

A £300 guitar for £1

And the reason he did it was to get this stylish £300 guitar - for just £1.

He queued outside Kings' Music shop to get his hands on the bargain.

The sale was organised by shop owner Bob King who put about £7,000 worth of musical equipment up for grabs in 1993.

David Jackson with the £300 guitar he bought for just £1. He queued for 16 hours outside Kings's Music in Borough Road to get his hands on the bargain.

What a queue at Kings music store

Look at the queues of people hoping to pick up a great buy just like David did.

We want to about the best bargain you ever bought in Sunderland and whether you had to queue for hours to get it.

