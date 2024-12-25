'I love this! It's a look back at the time when you queued for the Joplings sale'

The Joplings sale was a ‘must do’ even if it meant queueing overnight on the streets in the freezing cold.

We have photos of those Arctic nights - and the dash for the doors when Joplings opened the next morning.

Have a look at these Echo archive photos.

Shivering back to the days when you queued outside Joplings for hours.

Blankets and cuppas were needed to cope with the freezing cold in the January 1975 queue.

Through the doors in January 1975. Tell us if you have spotted someone you know.

There's barely room to move in Joplings during the sale in December 1975.