'I love this! It's a look back at the time when you queued for the Joplings sale'

The Joplings sale was a ‘must do’ even if it meant queueing overnight on the streets in the freezing cold.
We have photos of those Arctic nights - and the dash for the doors when Joplings opened the next morning.
1. Joplings sale: A Sunderland 'must do'
Shivering back to the days when you queued outside Joplings for hours. | se
2. Freezing but smiling in 1975
Blankets and cuppas were needed to cope with the freezing cold in the January 1975 queue. | se
3. Hunting for bargains
Through the doors in January 1975. Tell us if you have spotted someone you know. | se
4. Packed in 1975
There's barely room to move in Joplings during the sale in December 1975. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.