Sunderland's bid to become a Music City forges ahead in 2025

Sunderland’s bid to become internationally recognised as a Music City will be hitting the high note in 2025.

A partnership led by Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust aims to brand Sunderland as part of a worldwide network of Music Cities, which would bring with it a wave of economic and cultural benefits to Wearside.

Building on the city’s existing proud music heritage, the project aims to change cultural expectations, aspirations and ambitions and make Sunderland a place where musical talent wants to study, live and thrive and, in doing so, change the city as a place, making it more vibrant and creative.

The next stage in the bid will see the unveiling of the Music City strategy this month at The Fire Station for a free ticketed event where people can hear from key speakers and learn more about the bid.

The strategy aims to boost engagement with and investment in the area’s music scene by identifying key opportunities for growth and development.

The document is based on months of extensive research to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the local music scene, as well as input from music fans, artists, and stakeholders working in music-related roles across the region.

Approved by the Music City Advisory Board, the new strategy will outline recommended steps that the city—including government agencies, businesses, and individuals—can take to bolster its music scene and support job creation, talent development, and economic and artistic growth across the region.

Presented by North East BIC and Sunderland Music City, Growth Lab: The Sunderland Music City Strategy will see a panel of industry experts dig into what it takes to help music-based businesses thrive and outline key takeaways from the Sunderland Music City Strategy.

During the event, the panel, including Mercury Prize nominee David Brewis (Field Music), Carly Davidson (tour manager for The Last Dinner Party and Foals), and more, will share real-world success stories and practical advice to help attendees take their music businesses to the next level.

The panel will also discuss the core pillars of the Sunderland Music Strategy, and discuss how the framework will guide, inspire and grow the regional music economy and the next generation of music talent on Wearside.

Open to the public

Hosted by Sunderland Music City Music Officer Frankie Francis, the event will offer a unique opportunity for the public to learn more about the inner workings of the music industry and help drive their careers.

The free event will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2025, between 3pm and 6pm, at The Fire Station, Sunderland and is open to all, including businesses, members of the public and anyone with an interest in music.

Tickets are available now from firestation.org

What is Music City status?

Sunderland Music City aims to establish our city as a globally-recognised music hub, with a focus on ensuring that people from diverse backgrounds have the opportunity to make, learn, record, rehearse, promote, perform and listen to great music.

By developing and supporting all who are involved in music and who love music in Sunderland, it can help the city and the region thrive through job creation, talent development, economic and artistic growth, tourism development, reputation and brand building.

The scheme hopes that the work outlined in the strategy will stand the city in good stead to be accepted into the global Music Cities Network, a non-profit association that includes places like Berlin, Manchester, Reykjavik and Sydney.

Michelle Daurat, Chief Executive of the Sunderland MAC Trust which delivers Sunderland Music City, said: “This strategy is central to the work we’ve been doing to lift up the city’s music scene—I’m so excited to put it out there and share the massive opportunities that we’ve unearthed as a community to help support our fantastic music scene.

“Putting this strategy together has been a real labour of love, and not just for our team. We’ve had input from so many people across the region. Sunderland loves music, and it’s been amazing to hear people’s experiences within the music scene and how they feel we can make things better for everyone.

“All that feedback and counsel has made this document truly invaluable. It’s going to be our guiding light going forward, and I’m confident that it’ll be a great resource for anyone interested in supporting the city’s musical community, whether you’re an artist, a music fanatic, or part of a music-related business.

“This strategy is going to create a positive impact as we continue to work hard to implement these recommendations and seize on the opportunities we have to make Sunderland a place where music can be made, supported, and enjoyed for years to come.”