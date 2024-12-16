Marley's ghost has a Wearside rival. Here is the seasonal story
We all know the tale of A Christmas Carol and the spirits which come to visit Scrooge.
It appears on December 21
You might not know about the ghost which comes out in December - but only on the 21st.
The story can be shared with Echo readers thanks to the fantastic Paranormal Database which was set up and is run by Darren Mann.
Back to the supernatural Christmas spirit which is said to haunt the Nevilles Cross area of Durham City.
Murdered woman who approaches wagons
The database report said: “A lane in the Nevilles Cross area is home to a phantom woman murdered on the site.
“She is said to be sometimes accompanied by a strange looking child who possesses an oversized head.
“During the nineteenth century she was said to appear in or on waggons and carts passing through the area.”
How a mist foiled the Luftwaffe
It’s only one of hundreds of reports on the database and there are dozens from the Wearside area.
Another one is the story of the strange mist which descended on Durham when the Luftwaffe targeted the city for a bombing raid.
It happened in May 1942 and involves a mission to bomb the city which failed after a mist appeared and covered the castle and cathedral.
A further tale happened at the North East Aircraft Museum on an unknown date.
The gramophone which switched itself on
Imagine being there when an eye-witness watched while an old-fashioned gramophone player switched itself on and started playing.
The fascinating Paranormal Database is an online catalogue of sightings and experiences from all over the country.
