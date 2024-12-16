Marley's ghost has a Wearside rival. Here is the seasonal story

A Wearside phantom has emerged in a story to rival Marley’s ghost.

We all know the tale of A Christmas Carol and the spirits which come to visit Scrooge.

A view of the Paranormal Database which was set up by Darren Mann. | other 3rd party

It appears on December 21

You might not know about the ghost which comes out in December - but only on the 21st.

The story can be shared with Echo readers thanks to the fantastic Paranormal Database which was set up and is run by Darren Mann.

Back to the supernatural Christmas spirit which is said to haunt the Nevilles Cross area of Durham City.

Neville's Cross where the spirits of a woman and child are said to roam on December 21. | Google Maps

Murdered woman who approaches wagons

The database report said: “A lane in the Nevilles Cross area is home to a phantom woman murdered on the site.

“She is said to be sometimes accompanied by a strange looking child who possesses an oversized head.

“During the nineteenth century she was said to appear in or on waggons and carts passing through the area.”

Wearside locations which have been included in the online Paranormal Database. | Google Maps/other 3rd party/se

How a mist foiled the Luftwaffe

It’s only one of hundreds of reports on the database and there are dozens from the Wearside area.

It happened in May 1942 and involves a mission to bomb the city which failed after a mist appeared and covered the castle and cathedral.

A further tale happened at the North East Aircraft Museum on an unknown date.

The North East Aircraft Museum where an old-fashioned gramophone is said to have switched itself on and started playing. | se

The gramophone which switched itself on

The fascinating Paranormal Database is an online catalogue of sightings and experiences from all over the country.

Tell us about the ghostly sightings you have experienced by emailing [email protected]