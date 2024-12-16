Marley's ghost has a Wearside rival. Here is the seasonal story

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Dec 2024, 17:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wearside phantom has emerged in a story to rival Marley’s ghost.

We all know the tale of A Christmas Carol and the spirits which come to visit Scrooge.

A view of the Paranormal Database which was set up by Darren Mann.placeholder image
A view of the Paranormal Database which was set up by Darren Mann. | other 3rd party

It appears on December 21

You might not know about the ghost which comes out in December - but only on the 21st.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The story can be shared with Echo readers thanks to the fantastic Paranormal Database which was set up and is run by Darren Mann.

Back to the supernatural Christmas spirit which is said to haunt the Nevilles Cross area of Durham City.

Neville's Cross where the spirits of a woman and child are said to roam on December 21.placeholder image
Neville's Cross where the spirits of a woman and child are said to roam on December 21. | Google Maps

Murdered woman who approaches wagons

The database report said: “A lane in the Nevilles Cross area is home to a phantom woman murdered on the site.

“She is said to be sometimes accompanied by a strange looking child who possesses an oversized head.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“During the nineteenth century she was said to appear in or on waggons and carts passing through the area.”

Wearside locations which have been included in the online Paranormal Database.placeholder image
Wearside locations which have been included in the online Paranormal Database. | Google Maps/other 3rd party/se

How a mist foiled the Luftwaffe

It’s only one of hundreds of reports on the database and there are dozens from the Wearside area.

Another one is the story of the strange mist which descended on Durham when the Luftwaffe targeted the city for a bombing raid.

It happened in May 1942 and involves a mission to bomb the city which failed after a mist appeared and covered the castle and cathedral.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A further tale happened at the North East Aircraft Museum on an unknown date.

The North East Aircraft Museum where an old-fashioned gramophone is said to have switched itself on and started playing.placeholder image
The North East Aircraft Museum where an old-fashioned gramophone is said to have switched itself on and started playing. | se

The gramophone which switched itself on

Imagine being there when an eye-witness watched while an old-fashioned gramophone player switched itself on and started playing.

The fascinating Paranormal Database is an online catalogue of sightings and experiences from all over the country.

Tell us about the ghostly sightings you have experienced by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:NostalgiaGhostsSunderlandDurhamChristmas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice