The dark 1942 day when 14 people died in one Sunderland street

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Oct 2024, 05:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fourteen people died in one Sunderland street on one of the darkest days in Wearside history - 72 years ago this month.

The people of Tatham Street would have been settling down for a night’s sleep when an air raid broke the silence.

Seven children among the dead

A German bomber dropped a high explosive bomb which killed five men, two women and seven children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Locals search through the rubble after the air raid on Tatham Street in Sunderland in October 1942.Locals search through the rubble after the air raid on Tatham Street in Sunderland in October 1942.
Locals search through the rubble after the air raid on Tatham Street in Sunderland in October 1942. | se

Another bomb fell in Tavistock Street and demolished offices.

A warehouse which was packed with food supplies was also reduced to rubble and the food was destroyed.

A Sunderland Echo archive photo which shows the extent of the damage to Tatham Street in the October 1942 air raid.A Sunderland Echo archive photo which shows the extent of the damage to Tatham Street in the October 1942 air raid.
A Sunderland Echo archive photo which shows the extent of the damage to Tatham Street in the October 1942 air raid. | se

Air raids left a whole street devastated and half a school demolished

Sunderland was feeling the full effects of the German air raids that month. Just days earlier, the side of Hendon Valley Road School and a whole load of nearby houses were demolished.

Hendon Valley Road School and nearby buildings which were damaged in a 1942 air raid.Hendon Valley Road School and nearby buildings which were damaged in a 1942 air raid.
Hendon Valley Road School and nearby buildings which were damaged in a 1942 air raid. | se

A large bomb had fallen in the middle of Corporation Road and seven people died with 77 others injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, the devastation continued in 1943 when some of Sunderland’s most famous landmarks were hit, as our video shows.

Tell us if you had relatives who lived through the air raids on Sunderland. Email [email protected]

Related topics:PeopleSunderlandFoodNostalgiaWorld War II

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice