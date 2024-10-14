The dark 1942 day when 14 people died in one Sunderland street
The people of Tatham Street would have been settling down for a night’s sleep when an air raid broke the silence.
Seven children among the dead
A German bomber dropped a high explosive bomb which killed five men, two women and seven children.
Another bomb fell in Tavistock Street and demolished offices.
A warehouse which was packed with food supplies was also reduced to rubble and the food was destroyed.
Air raids left a whole street devastated and half a school demolished
Sunderland was feeling the full effects of the German air raids that month. Just days earlier, the side of Hendon Valley Road School and a whole load of nearby houses were demolished.
A large bomb had fallen in the middle of Corporation Road and seven people died with 77 others injured.
Sadly, the devastation continued in 1943 when some of Sunderland’s most famous landmarks were hit, as our video shows.
