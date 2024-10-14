The dark 1942 day when 14 people died in one Sunderland street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fourteen people died in one Sunderland street on one of the darkest days in Wearside history - 72 years ago this month.

The people of Tatham Street would have been settling down for a night’s sleep when an air raid broke the silence.

Seven children among the dead

A German bomber dropped a high explosive bomb which killed five men, two women and seven children.

Locals search through the rubble after the air raid on Tatham Street in Sunderland in October 1942. | se

Another bomb fell in Tavistock Street and demolished offices.

A warehouse which was packed with food supplies was also reduced to rubble and the food was destroyed.

A Sunderland Echo archive photo which shows the extent of the damage to Tatham Street in the October 1942 air raid. | se

Air raids left a whole street devastated and half a school demolished

Sunderland was feeling the full effects of the German air raids that month. Just days earlier, the side of Hendon Valley Road School and a whole load of nearby houses were demolished.

Hendon Valley Road School and nearby buildings which were damaged in a 1942 air raid. | se

A large bomb had fallen in the middle of Corporation Road and seven people died with 77 others injured.

Sadly, the devastation continued in 1943 when some of Sunderland’s most famous landmarks were hit, as our video shows.

