Sunderland's Aircraft Museum marks anniversary of stunning RAF WWII success

A wreath-laying and memorial service takes place this weekend to remember the RAF's successful battle in the biggest air raid on the North East of World War Two.

NELSAM chairman David Charles will be among those at the wreath laying on Sunday, August 18. | Sunderland Echo

The Mayor of Sunderland and various RAF representatives will lay six wreaths at Sunderland's North East Land, Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM) at 10.45am on Sunday, August 18.

The service will remember August 15, 1940, when 120 German bombers with 21 fighter escorts were met by the RAF off the Farne Islands, then over Seaham by 607 Squadron flying Hurricanes from RAF Usworth, now the site of the museum.

The RAF picked up the Luftwaffe when they were on their way with the first serious use of radar in aerial warfare.

The Squadron was led by Flt Lt William Francis Blackadder, an Auxiliary Air Force pilot who worked as a shipping agent in Newcastle.

Across the region the bombs killed 32 people and injured 105. However, no RAF pilots were lost in the action. Combined with three other raids on the South of England, Germany lost 76 aircraft with 34 RAF aircraft lost.

Of the 76 aircraft, 15 were destroyed in the skies of the North East from the Farne Islands down to Barnard Castle.

The wreath laying will pay tribute to those civilians and pilots who defended the region on what became known by the Luftwaffe as Black Thursday.

NELSAM chairman David Charles said: "It is the ambition of the museum trustees that, with the support of the City of Sunderland and the Royal Air Force, that an annual wreath laying, as important as Battle of Britain Day (15th of September) will happen at the museum on an annual basis so that we do not forget those who perished and the achievement of the RAF.

"We are pleased to see the Mayor of Sunderland, the local MP's office and councillors supporting the RAF from Boulmer and Leeming along with the University Air Squadrons and the Air Cadets in laying wreaths.

"We also have 14 scale model clubs from across the region and as far as Nottingham joining us to show their skills."

The weather is expected to be mild on Sunday. The event is open to anyone with normal museum charges applying.