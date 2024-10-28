The 7ft spirit with glowing red eyes which spooked walkers near a landmark pub
It happened not far from Sunderland.
The strange sighting was witnessed in the lane near the Pemberton Arms in Cold Hesledon, 15 years ago this month.
The spirit which screamed at walkers
And it is one of the many incredible sightings to be included on the online Paranormal Database.
A couple was walking along a dark lane when they saw the figure. They watched it for around fifteen seconds before it screamed and dropped from view.
In another tale, there are reports of a ghost which wanders near the A1 (M).
The story is of a highwayman on a horse by the the roadside, looking towards Durham.
Strange mist saved Durham from the Luftwaffe
Witnesses say the legs of the horse vanished at the knee.
And one which is intriguing is the story of the strange mist which descended on Durham when the Luftwaffe targeted the city for a bombing raid.
It happened in May 1942 and involves a mission to bomb the city which failed after a mist appeared and covered the castle and cathedral.
The tale is that St Cuthbert created the mist to protect his relics.
The Paranormal Database was set up by Darren Mann and it is packed with interesting stories.
Find out more here.
And to tell us about your own ghostly experiences, email [email protected]