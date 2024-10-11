Nine ghostly stories from Sunderland, from the Springwell phantom to the evil spirits of Mowbray Park
A website dedicated to paranormal incidents has a Wearside section which is packed with reports.
The Paranormal Database was set up by Darren Mann, who told us: “Sunderland is a great place for general spookiness.
“A family fled a house along General Havelock Road in 1957 after encountering a ghost which took the form of a zig-zagging line, and apparently even Greggs along Sea Road is haunted.”
Today, we take a look at some of the most fascinating - accompanied by images from the Sunderland Echo’s own archives.
