Sunderland paranormal: Record player turns on by itself in museum
It happened at the North East Aircraft Museum on an unknown date.
The gramophone which switched itself on
Imagine being there when an eye-witness watched while an old-fashioned gramophone player switched itself on and started playing.
Incredibly, the gramophone player was only supposed to be there as part of a static display.
The tale is included in the fascinating Paranormal Database which is an online catalogue of sightings and experiences from all over the country.
The ghost of a battle hero’s wife
Another visitor to the museum reported seeing a phantom hound. Others saw a man with no shoes on who would walk around the hangars.
Elsewhere;
Crossgate Peth in Durham is said to be haunted by a woman holding a small child. She is believed to be the wife of a man killed in the Battle of Neville's Cross in the 1300s.
The twisted man who appeared from a Durham cellar
Also in Durham, a little man who was twisted and bent over was reported to have emerged from a cellar in North Bailey - wearing a white ruffled shirt, black trousers and a nightcap.
Near Great Lumley, the ghost of a local girl twice approached a passing man and threatened to haunt him unless he told the authorities she had been murdered.
After the second approach, he spoke up and her killers were caught.
