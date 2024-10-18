Sunderland paranormal: Record player turns on by itself in museum

By Chris Cordner

Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:50 BST
Tune in for a Sunderland spooky story involving a record player.

It happened at the North East Aircraft Museum on an unknown date.

The gramophone which switched itself on

Imagine being there when an eye-witness watched while an old-fashioned gramophone player switched itself on and started playing.

The North East Aircraft Museum where an old-fashioned gramophone is said to have switched itself on and started playing.
The North East Aircraft Museum where an old-fashioned gramophone is said to have switched itself on and started playing. | se

Incredibly, the gramophone player was only supposed to be there as part of a static display.

The tale is included in the fascinating Paranormal Database which is an online catalogue of sightings and experiences from all over the country.

It was set up by Darren Mann who told us: “Sunderland is a great place for general spookiness.

The ghost of a battle hero’s wife

A view of the Paranormal Database which was set up by Darren Mann.
A view of the Paranormal Database which was set up by Darren Mann. | other 3rd party

Another visitor to the museum reported seeing a phantom hound. Others saw a man with no shoes on who would walk around the hangars.

Elsewhere;

Crossgate Peth in Durham is said to be haunted by a woman holding a small child. She is believed to be the wife of a man killed in the Battle of Neville's Cross in the 1300s.

A view of Crossgate Peth where a vision of a woman holding a small child was said to have been seen in the past. Photo: Google Maps.
A view of Crossgate Peth where a vision of a woman holding a small child was said to have been seen in the past. Photo: Google Maps. | Google Maps

The twisted man who appeared from a Durham cellar

Also in Durham, a little man who was twisted and bent over was reported to have emerged from a cellar in North Bailey - wearing a white ruffled shirt, black trousers and a nightcap.

North Bailey where the ghost of a twisted, little man, was said to have been seen emerging from a cellar. Photo: Google Maps.
North Bailey where the ghost of a twisted, little man, was said to have been seen emerging from a cellar. Photo: Google Maps. | Google Maps

Near Great Lumley, the ghost of a local girl twice approached a passing man and threatened to haunt him unless he told the authorities she had been murdered.

After the second approach, he spoke up and her killers were caught.

Tell us about the ghostly sightings you have experienced by emailing [email protected]

