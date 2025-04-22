Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heart-throb visitor from the USA was making Wearside headlines in 1972.

Were you one of the lucky fans who got to see Gene Pitney at the Empire Theatre?

24 Hours from Tulsa

He went down an absolute storm and had our Echo reviewer enthusing about his talent.

The 31-year-old belted out hit after hit - from Liberty Valence to Town Without Pity and 24 Hours from Tulsa.

He read out letters from fans, and had the audience clapping enthusiastically as hit after hit was performed.

As well as his own numbers, he treated fans to Hello Mary Lou and Rubber Ball.

‘Pitney’s strong, commanding voice’

He was smartly dressed in an ‘immaculate grey suit, with his neatly cut hair and black-rimmed spectacles’, said our reviewer. “The performance was altogether enjoyable. Pitney’s strong, commanding voice which never seems to fail him, makes one feel that D’Oyly Carte would welcome him.”

The Empire Theatre in Sunderland. | se

It was quite the review and yet he was typical of the fantastic entertainment on offer in Sunderland at the time.

Another Empire hit was the appearance of Alan Price and Georgie Fame - and all for £1 in the dress circle or 80 pence and 50 pence in the stalls.

Paper Lace at Wetherells

The equally silky Matt Monro was on his way to La Strada in Fawcett Street in a month when the venue also welcomed Lovelace Watkins, the Las Vegas-based singer who was once invited to perform at the Royal Command Performance for the Queen.

Paper Lace were pulling in the crowds at Wetherells while Brass Alley and Beckett were the double bill at the Bay Hotel. Admission was 30 pence.

Stone The Crows were starring at the Locarno (50 pence admission on the door), City Lights from the USA were on at the Manhattan and The Gill James Invasion were appearing at Tiffany’s.

Lonnie Donegan at The Senate

Slightly further afield, Lonnie Donegan was headlining at The Senate Club in Peterlee.

The Senate Club in Peterlee which hosted many well known names. | se

And as well as the big name acts, there were plenty of clubs where live entertainment was just as popular.

The Dave Raven Disco was on at the Rokoko Club and The Tandom Duo were headlining at the Ivy Leaf Club.

There was dancing to Eric on the drums at Hepworth and Grandage Social Club, where a showgroup called Ronnie Body And The Blue Caps were appearing the next night.

Tex Leon at Sunderland Boilermakers

Over at the Londonderry Hotel, it was an evening of jazz every Friday or you could watch Tex Leon and the Tynesiders at Sunderland Boilermakers and Shipwrights Social Club.

If you fancied having a go on stage yourself, there was a grand talent competition at the Sunderland Transport Club while the Las Vagas Trio were the backing band to a night of dancing at the Pallion Workmen’s Club.

Get in touch with your memories of Wearside and County Durham in the early 1970s by emailing [email protected]