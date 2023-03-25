News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
7 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
8 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
Plenty of faces in these photos but how many do you remember
Plenty of faces in these photos but how many do you remember
Plenty of faces in these photos but how many do you remember

Nine pictures from inside Sunderland's Hepworth and Grandage factory and social club

Hepworth and Grandage is a name to remember in Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Mar 2023, 18:07 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 18:07 GMT

From the factory to the social club, it has had a long association with Wearside and we are paying tribute to it with these archive photos.

So whether you were working on the machines in 1963 or office working in 1970, we have memories for you.

Pictured with the first computer to be installed by Hepworth and Grandage in 1970 were technical engineer Mr D W Hobson (right) and works director Mr S G Waller.

1. All change in 1970

Pictured with the first computer to be installed by Hepworth and Grandage in 1970 were technical engineer Mr D W Hobson (right) and works director Mr S G Waller. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Hard at work in 1963. Does this bring back memories for you?

2. Back to the 60s

Hard at work in 1963. Does this bring back memories for you? Photo: se

Photo Sales
Long service awards in 1979.

3. Such loyalty

Long service awards in 1979. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Hepworth and Grandage Sports and Social Club members with a £1,000 cheque for charity in 1980. Remember this?

4. Supporting charity

Hepworth and Grandage Sports and Social Club members with a £1,000 cheque for charity in 1980. Remember this? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sunderland