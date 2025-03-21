Swimmers were in for a real treat in Sunderland in the early 1970s.

They could swim, sweat in a sauna and shape up with a vibro belt.

The Newcastle Road swimming baths, which had been closed for seven months, were about to reopen and they had been equipped with all sorts of new additions including a brand new sauna suite.

A trip to the baths in 1972. Who remembers that cold water? | se

Back in action - with a sauna as a new addition

The lengthy modernisation work cost £120,000 and covered the whole of the baths. In a total revamp, one of the most noticeable changes was that the diving board had been taken out.

A suspended ceiling was installed, the heating system converted to gas and the changing rooms were improved.

A Sunderland Echo report at the time in 1972 said: “The new Sauna Centre includes a steam room, as well as an exercise room with vibro belt, thermo cycle, wall bars and rowing board.

‘Something that has been required in Sunderland for years’

“The facilities now compare favourably with any other baths in the area, although it is not as large as Felling.

One of the final swimming sessions at Newcastle Road baths before its closure. | se

“It is something that has been required in Sunderland for years.

Seventy years of Wearside life

Sunderland Cllr Crann said he was sure that anyone who was paying a visit would be impressed with the facilities.

The official opening ceremony was due to be held on the day when the Northumberland and Durham championships were held in Sunderland.

