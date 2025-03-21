I'm going for a swim in 1972: In the all-revamped Newcastle Road baths
They could swim, sweat in a sauna and shape up with a vibro belt.
The Newcastle Road swimming baths, which had been closed for seven months, were about to reopen and they had been equipped with all sorts of new additions including a brand new sauna suite.
Back in action - with a sauna as a new addition
The lengthy modernisation work cost £120,000 and covered the whole of the baths. In a total revamp, one of the most noticeable changes was that the diving board had been taken out.
A suspended ceiling was installed, the heating system converted to gas and the changing rooms were improved.
A Sunderland Echo report at the time in 1972 said: “The new Sauna Centre includes a steam room, as well as an exercise room with vibro belt, thermo cycle, wall bars and rowing board.
‘Something that has been required in Sunderland for years’
“The facilities now compare favourably with any other baths in the area, although it is not as large as Felling.
“It is something that has been required in Sunderland for years.
Seventy years of Wearside life
Sunderland Cllr Crann said he was sure that anyone who was paying a visit would be impressed with the facilities.
The official opening ceremony was due to be held on the day when the Northumberland and Durham championships were held in Sunderland.
The baths in Newcastle Road first opened in 1936 and were a huge part of Wearside life until its closure in 2008.
Tell us about your best memories of the baths. Email [email protected] to tell us more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.