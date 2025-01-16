Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a Sunderland night you just could not forget.

Memories still live large in the minds of Wearsiders who were there when rock band Free recorded part of a live album at the Locarno.

This is what you had to say;

Paul Rodgers' Free recorded one of the all-time great live albums

‘Pinned up against the stage’

Valerie Fox: I pinched my big brother’s card and put a M in front of his name. Said I was called Marther.

Glynis Walker: I had the enviable front row, middle stage for the Free gig. Pinned up against the stage and looking up Paul Rodger’s nostrils.

Living in the shadow of the Mecca, I was there so early and grabbed centre stage. There, I spent the rest of the gig, transfixed by Free! What a night, what a venue!

So lucky to have seen such wonderful bands, on my doorstep.

‘Fantastic atmosphere created by a great band’

Tracy Dunn: Loved it there. My mam used to work in the kitchen and got me and all my friends Free tickets. Some great memories.

Peter Young: I remember Geoff Docherty telling me and my friends that they were having trouble with the recording equipment back stage - fantastic atmosphere created by a great band.

Grundy Linda: Yes I was there with a couple of other members of staff from the Bowling Alley. Happy Memories.

‘Hitch hiked from college to see them’

William Welton: I was there and still have the album. Great band, Andy Fraser the greatest bass player I ever saw live on stage.

Gaye Wilson: I was there. Hitch hiked from college to see them. My favourite band along with Family.

Our original story told how it was back in January 1970 when Free made a live recording at the Sunderland venue The Fillmore, also known as the Locarno.

Music stars such as David Bowie, Free, Rod Stewart and the Faces and Mott the Hoople graced stages in Sunderland back in the 70s. Behind the scenes, it was Sunderland man Geoff Docherty who worked so hard to bring them here. Here he is in 2001 outside what was the Locarno on Newcastle Road.

Free were a huge draw and they were booked by legendary music promoter Geoff Docherty.

What are your memories of the Sunderland music scene in the 1970s?

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]