Free at the Locarno: Your memories of Sunderland's unforgettable night
Memories still live large in the minds of Wearsiders who were there when rock band Free recorded part of a live album at the Locarno.
It might have been 55 years ago this month but your vivid recollections came flooding back when we shared a story on the occasion on the Sunderland Echo website.
This is what you had to say;
‘Pinned up against the stage’
Valerie Fox: I pinched my big brother’s card and put a M in front of his name. Said I was called Marther.
Glynis Walker: I had the enviable front row, middle stage for the Free gig. Pinned up against the stage and looking up Paul Rodger’s nostrils.
Living in the shadow of the Mecca, I was there so early and grabbed centre stage. There, I spent the rest of the gig, transfixed by Free! What a night, what a venue!
So lucky to have seen such wonderful bands, on my doorstep.
‘Fantastic atmosphere created by a great band’
Tracy Dunn: Loved it there. My mam used to work in the kitchen and got me and all my friends Free tickets. Some great memories.
Peter Young: I remember Geoff Docherty telling me and my friends that they were having trouble with the recording equipment back stage - fantastic atmosphere created by a great band.
Grundy Linda: Yes I was there with a couple of other members of staff from the Bowling Alley. Happy Memories.
‘Hitch hiked from college to see them’
William Welton: I was there and still have the album. Great band, Andy Fraser the greatest bass player I ever saw live on stage.
Gaye Wilson: I was there. Hitch hiked from college to see them. My favourite band along with Family.
Our original story told how it was back in January 1970 when Free made a live recording at the Sunderland venue The Fillmore, also known as the Locarno.
Free were a huge draw and they were booked by legendary music promoter Geoff Docherty.
What are your memories of the Sunderland music scene in the 1970s?
Get in touch by emailing [email protected]
