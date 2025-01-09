Civic Centre views as the massive Sunderland building took shape 55 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Jan 2025, 14:22 GMT

It was a massive undertaking but Sunderland got its new Civic Centre 55 years ago.

In January 1970, the finishing touches were being put to the Burdon Road building.

The Sunderland Echo was there to record the occasion and here are those scenes in nine retro views.

Re-live the earliest days of the Civic Centre which served Sunderland until 2021.

The huge structure was approaching completion when the Echo photographer captured these scenes.

1. Back to January 1970

The huge structure was approaching completion when the Echo photographer captured these scenes. | se

Photo Sales
Workers discuss the latest developments in a scene from 55 years ago.

2. Seen in Sunderland

Workers discuss the latest developments in a scene from 55 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Workers take away the rubble as the project continues.

3. The final touches

Workers take away the rubble as the project continues. | se

Photo Sales
The start of the Civic Centre era. One of many views of the building 55 years ago.

4. Flashback to 1970

The start of the Civic Centre era. One of many views of the building 55 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoNostalgiaMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice