Let me take you back to a glitzy Sunderland night out 1970s style
That was especially true for lovers of Sunderland’s social scene who had a raft of choices for live entertainment.
Top acts at the Top Rank
There was the Carousel Club, Grindon Broadway and Manhattan.
There was the Top Rank Suite, La Strada, and Club Wetherells.
In one week alone, Wearside welcomed ventriloquist act Ray Alan and Lord Charles to the Top Rank Suite.
The Onyx at Grindon Broadway
Tony Mercer (from The George Mitchell Glee Club) and comedian Bobby Pattinson were on at the Empire.
Radio 1 and 2 favourites The Onyx were the star turn at Grindon Broadway and comedian Frank Carson was on at La Strada.
But if it was just a chance to do your own thing, you could learn ballroom dancing at the Mattie Dorn Dance Studios in Stockton Road.
Dance and dine nights at Annabels
Monday nights were drink, dance and dine’ nights at Annabels. Or you could lap up the music of DJ Simon Ramaclees at Laird Disco.
Or how about a trip to the cinema? The choices were huge. There was the Odeon where the film of the day was Hello Dolly! starring Barbra Streisand, or Ben Hur at the ABC.
But that’s enough from us. It’s your recollections of the era that we want.
