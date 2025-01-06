Let me take you back to a glitzy Sunderland night out 1970s style

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:18 GMT
The weather outside may have been frightening but Sunderland in January 1971 was very inviting.

That was especially true for lovers of Sunderland’s social scene who had a raft of choices for live entertainment.

Top acts at the Top Rank

There was the Carousel Club, Grindon Broadway and Manhattan.

The Top Rank Suite in Sunderland in 1971.The Top Rank Suite in Sunderland in 1971.
The Top Rank Suite in Sunderland in 1971. | se

There was the Top Rank Suite, La Strada, and Club Wetherells.

In one week alone, Wearside welcomed ventriloquist act Ray Alan and Lord Charles to the Top Rank Suite.

The Onyx at Grindon Broadway

Tony Mercer (from The George Mitchell Glee Club) and comedian Bobby Pattinson were on at the Empire.

Frank Carson at Greenwoods in Sunderland in 2011. He was in town 40 years earlier with his comedy routine at La Strada.Frank Carson at Greenwoods in Sunderland in 2011. He was in town 40 years earlier with his comedy routine at La Strada.
Frank Carson at Greenwoods in Sunderland in 2011. He was in town 40 years earlier with his comedy routine at La Strada. | se

Radio 1 and 2 favourites The Onyx were the star turn at Grindon Broadway and comedian Frank Carson was on at La Strada.

But if it was just a chance to do your own thing, you could learn ballroom dancing at the Mattie Dorn Dance Studios in Stockton Road.

Dance and dine nights at Annabels

Monday nights were drink, dance and dine’ nights at Annabels. Or you could lap up the music of DJ Simon Ramaclees at Laird Disco.

Or how about a trip to the cinema? The choices were huge. There was the Odeon where the film of the day was Hello Dolly! starring Barbra Streisand, or Ben Hur at the ABC.

But that’s enough from us. It’s your recollections of the era that we want.

Share your memories of the early 1970s by emailing [email protected]

