They were a mega band who’s song All Right Now became a blockbuster hit.

But 55 years ago this month, rock legends Free were creating a piece of Wearside history in one of the town’s nightclubs.

Free at the Fillmore North

It was back in January 1970 when Free made a live recording at the Sunderland venue The Fillmore, also known as the Locarno.

The Mecca Centre, formerly known as the Locarno, in 1979.

The Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “The Fillmore’s next big event comes when, for the first time in Sunderland, a “live” recording will be made for a group’s next album.

“The group is Free and they plan to record sufficient numbers to fill one side of their next album for the Island label”.

Live from a Sunderland venue

Free’s members were Paul Rodgers (lead guitar), Paul Kossoff (vocals), Simon Kirke (drums), and Andy Fraser (bass guitar).

Paul Rodgers from Free. (Picture: Keystone/Getty Images)

“They don’t like to label their sound, but they won’t argue if it is termed “blues-based” Free music, ” said the Sunderland Echo’s music writer.

“This hard-driving foursome, who have won fans all over Britain and in the US where they toured with Blind Faith, can already be heard on two Island albums, “Free” and “Tons of Sobs.”

Jefferson at Wetherells

Added attraction of their next LP will be the sounds of Fillmore fans enjoying Free music in Wearside.

Other live acts in Sunderland at the time included The Georgia Quintet at the Mecca Bowl, Jefferson at Wetherells and Tali and the Marvettes at Ro-Koko.

Music stars such as David Bowie, Free, Rod Stewart and the Faces and Mott the Hoople graced stages in Sunderland back in the 70s. Behind the scenes, it was Sunderland man Geoff Docherty who worked so hard to bring them here.

But Free were a huge draw and the Fillmore North was a massive band booked by legendary music promoter Geoff Docherty.

Rock band Free recorded part of a live album at the Locarno in 1970, and some at a venue in Croydon. Rumour has it that the queues stretched to the Wheatsheaf roundabout for their Sunderland appearance. | se

We are sure that fans will still remember that epic night and we want to hear from them.

What are your memories of the Sunderland music scene in the 1970s?

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]