Free: The band who recorded a live album in Sunderland 55 years ago this month
But 55 years ago this month, rock legends Free were creating a piece of Wearside history in one of the town’s nightclubs.
Free at the Fillmore North
It was back in January 1970 when Free made a live recording at the Sunderland venue The Fillmore, also known as the Locarno.
The Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “The Fillmore’s next big event comes when, for the first time in Sunderland, a “live” recording will be made for a group’s next album.
“The group is Free and they plan to record sufficient numbers to fill one side of their next album for the Island label”.
Live from a Sunderland venue
Free’s members were Paul Rodgers (lead guitar), Paul Kossoff (vocals), Simon Kirke (drums), and Andy Fraser (bass guitar).
“They don’t like to label their sound, but they won’t argue if it is termed “blues-based” Free music, ” said the Sunderland Echo’s music writer.
“This hard-driving foursome, who have won fans all over Britain and in the US where they toured with Blind Faith, can already be heard on two Island albums, “Free” and “Tons of Sobs.”
Jefferson at Wetherells
Added attraction of their next LP will be the sounds of Fillmore fans enjoying Free music in Wearside.
Other live acts in Sunderland at the time included The Georgia Quintet at the Mecca Bowl, Jefferson at Wetherells and Tali and the Marvettes at Ro-Koko.
But Free were a huge draw and the Fillmore North was a massive band booked by legendary music promoter Geoff Docherty.
We are sure that fans will still remember that epic night and we want to hear from them.
What are your memories of the Sunderland music scene in the 1970s?
Get in touch by emailing [email protected]
