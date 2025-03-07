Plans to transform a former city social club into apartments have been revived by developers, with new plans submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application to convert the derelict Ivy Leaf Social Club in Suffolk Street in the Hendon ward.

A flats plan for the former Ivy Leaf Social Club, Suffolk Street, Sunderland, has been revived | LDRS

An original scheme for around 20 apartments was proposed but later scaled back to 13 apartments before being approved by councillors, however, the apartments scheme was never brought forward and planning permission is understood to have lapsed.

New plans submitted to council officials this month (March, 2025) are proposing the conversion of the social club to 21 apartments.

This includes the construction of a second floor extension and the provision of new windows and render to external walls.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the project would “create a contemporary conversion of an old derelict building into high quality apartments that enhance the surrounding area”.

Those behind the housing scheme added it aimed to “maximise the number of units available” and would “remove a derelict unused building which is becoming an eyesore to the community.”

The apartments would be provided over three floors, including three dwellings in an old steward’s flat in the top floor, with the apartments served by a communal area via key fobs and electronic doors.

Proposed floor plans show seven self-contained apartments per floor over three floors, each with a living/kitchen area.

It was noted that there was no available on-site parking at the Suffolk Street site but “plenty off-site street parking available” in the area.

The design and access statement adds: “The development is sustainable for a number of reasons.

“It recycles a previous derelict building, the site is well connected to public transport links, the site is in walking distance of local amenities [and] the development will have zero adverse impact on the locality.

“The site is suitable for redevelopment to take place. The existing site is of very poor significance.

“The design of this development is an example of sensible innovation and initiative on a previous commercial building which is now derelict.”

A “community use statement” also submitted to the council and dated May, 2024, states the social club building has been vacant since around 2016 and is “falling into disrepair after a fire engulfed the property in September, 2019”.

It adds that the site has previously been “marketed for its current use or an alternative community use” and that there have been “plenty of opportunities for local community groups to come forward and take ownership of the site”.

The community use statement continues: “The site was subjected to a substantial fire in September, 2019, which has further deteriorated the building and also makes the building of less interest to community groups.

“It is also considered that the loss of the site as a community use would not result in a deficiency of such uses in the area generally.

“It is clear that there are other community uses locally, including at least three churches, a sports centre, the Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre and Mowbray Park.

“The planning application process would also provide an opportunity for the local community to have their say on the final use of the building.

“The applicant is confident that there will generally be a positive reaction to their planning application given that this site has sat vacant and fire-damaged for some time now.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 4, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00444/FUL