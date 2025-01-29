Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The placards said it all.

The people of the East End were up in arms in Sunderland 27 years ago and it was all because of their children.

‘Think of the East End kids for once’

There were plans to close St John and St Patrick's which was the last school in the East End of the City.

It led to protests being staged outside the building by parents, some carrying placards saying "Save our School".

Angry parents protested outside St John and St Patrick's School in Hendon, the last school in the East End of the City, carrying placards saying "Save our School" in 1998. | se

Another said: ‘Think of the East End kids for once’.

More memories from the school

Tell us if you were one of the parents pictured during the protest, or perhaps you were one of the youngsters in the Sunderland Echo archive photo from 1998.

Sadly, the school did close in August 1999 but we have memories of it to share with you.

Children from St John and St Patricks School greeted the Duke of Gloucester when he opened the new £5 million library and art centre in Fawcett Street.

The Duke of Gloucester met pupils from the school when he opened a new £5 million library and art centre in Fawcett Street. | se

A warm greeting for the Duke of Kent

That same year, the Duke of Kent was in the city to visit a major housing development in the Garths and officially open Edwin Trisk Systems at Pallion.

Cheering children from St John and St Patrick's School who gave the Duke of Kent a warm welcome. | se

Cheering children from St John and St Patrick's School were there to say hello.

Pupils were in the news again in 1998 when they sang carols in The Bridges. Tell us if you are pictured.

These pupils were in fine voice as they sang carols in The Bridges in 1998. | se

Off to the panto to see Snow White

And we have one last photo to share. It is from December 1998 and it shows police officers giving a special early Christmas present to children from St John and St Patrick's and Hudson Road Primary Schools.

Some of the ten officers on the Hendon Task Force took 160 youngsters to see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Sunderland Empire. | se

Ten officers on the Hendon Task Force took 160 youngsters to see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs panto at Sunderland Empire.

We would love you to share your own memories of St John and St Patrick's by emailing [email protected]