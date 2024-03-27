When legendary DJ John Peel fought to save a Sunderland cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Radio legend John Peel will forever be remembered in Sunderland for doing his best to save a music project.

In 1998, the popular DJ stepped in to support the Sunderland Community Music and Arts Project (SCAMP), in Stockton Road.

A haven for artists and musicians

His £1,000 donation helped its bosses to come up with a rescue plan which would hopefully secure the future of the venue.

SCAMP was used by artists and musicians and includes the Bunker rehearsal room. It had been under threat since Sunderland City Council withdrew its funding.

John Peel on one of his visits to Sunderland.

The future was much brighter

But the future much brighter according to managing committee chairman Jerome Dagg in 1998. He said: “The rescue plan involves selling the ground floor cafe and bringing in a fair rents policy, which basically means getting all the users paid up to date on time. “SCAMP owns the building on which there is no mortgage, but there a few debts. If we can sell the cafe, we will be able to pay off the debts and have some money left over to refurbish the building.

Over to you for memories

“With the new rent policy this would mean that SCAMP would then be self-financing, but non-profit-making.” The cafe was to be put on the market for £55,000.

If you want more memories of 1998, it was the year when;

