There’s something very British about waiting in a Christmas queue and the people of Sunderland were very good at it.

Forty years ago, they would even start gathering 26 hours before the shops opened in a bid to bag a bargain.

Queueing for the Christmas sales at Joplings in this picture from December 1997. | se

Freezing in Fawcett Street

Fawcett Street was the place to be in the 1980s. It might have been freezing but shoppers brought along flasks, deck chairs and warmest clothes they could find.

A Sunderland Echo report from 1986 said: “The hardy shoppers got their position outside of stores in Sunderland’s town centre after deciding the price was right for knockdown furniture.

“People brought flasks and sleeping bags, and sang carols in the far from silent night before the stores opened their doors.”

The queues were massive for the Binns sale in Sunderland as this Echo archive photo from 1977 shows. | se

Joplings and Binns for bargains

Shops such as Joplings and Binns would be the venue of choice, especially on Boxing Day.

Irene Gair of Hendon, started the vigil outside on of them and had everything in place to make a dash for the doors when the store opened at 10am.

Here she is pictured in an Echo archive photo and helping to keep morale high was her son Gordon, 13, and his 15-year-old cousin Peter Trusty.

Irene Gair and her family were wrapped up against the cold of a Sunderland Christmas in this scene from 1986. | se

It was a tradition which lasted for decades and we want to know if you took part.

Tell us about the fun you had in the queues and the best bargain you ever got. Email [email protected]