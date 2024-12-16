I'm sharing memories of the Christmas queues in Sunderland: A 26-hour shopping tradition
Forty years ago, they would even start gathering 26 hours before the shops opened in a bid to bag a bargain.
Freezing in Fawcett Street
Fawcett Street was the place to be in the 1980s. It might have been freezing but shoppers brought along flasks, deck chairs and warmest clothes they could find.
A Sunderland Echo report from 1986 said: “The hardy shoppers got their position outside of stores in Sunderland’s town centre after deciding the price was right for knockdown furniture.
“People brought flasks and sleeping bags, and sang carols in the far from silent night before the stores opened their doors.”
Joplings and Binns for bargains
Irene Gair of Hendon, started the vigil outside on of them and had everything in place to make a dash for the doors when the store opened at 10am.
Here she is pictured in an Echo archive photo and helping to keep morale high was her son Gordon, 13, and his 15-year-old cousin Peter Trusty.
It was a tradition which lasted for decades and we want to know if you took part.
Tell us about the fun you had in the queues and the best bargain you ever got. Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.