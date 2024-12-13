'Santa, this is what I want' The cutest photos of your kids meeting Father Christmas

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:50 BST

It’s one of these aww moments. When your little ones give Father Christmas their list of presents.

We scoured the Echo archives to find all of these memories of children passing on their wishes to Santa.

There’s more than 50 years of memories spanning from 1952 to 2008. Have a look at these truly seasonal Sunderland scenes.

Fabulous photos of Santa as he listens to Sunderland children and their wishes.

1. Santa, here's my wishlist

Fabulous photos of Santa as he listens to Sunderland children and their wishes. | se

Photo Sales
Santa had a queue of keen children to meet at this Sunderland grotto in December 1952.

2. Please Santa

Santa had a queue of keen children to meet at this Sunderland grotto in December 1952. | se

Photo Sales
Geoffrey Cauldwell had been a good boy when he passed his list to Santa at the grotto in Joplings store in 1952.

3. Geoffrey meets Santa in Joplings

Geoffrey Cauldwell had been a good boy when he passed his list to Santa at the grotto in Joplings store in 1952. | se

Photo Sales
This little lad made sure Santa knew exactly what he wanted in 1952. Tell us if you loved a visit to the Joplings grotto.

4. 'I want one this big'

This little lad made sure Santa knew exactly what he wanted in 1952. Tell us if you loved a visit to the Joplings grotto. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChristmasSunderlandNostalgiaMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice