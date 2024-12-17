Sue Wright was the perfect Christmas tonic on the streets of Sunderland in the 1990s.

She dressed as a reindeer at Christmas and we have the photos to prove it.

Sue sleighs the Christmas spirit

Question is, was she the most cheerful lollipop man or lady you ever came across or do you know different?

Here’s Sue in 1995 and the Sunderland Echo report from back then said: “She had a great i-deer to brighten up the dark mornings.”

She donned reindeer antlers, got a specially designed reindeer themed sign and greeted everyone with a smile.

Dashing back in time for this top reminder of Sue Wright's Christmas spirit. | se

Kathleen was a roaring success

Sue was the lollipop lady for the Tunstall Road crossing but she was not the only road traffic patrol person who loved to dress up.

Next, we are roaring back to Murton in 2003 where we found Kathleen Swan dressed as a lion on World Book Day.

The roar of the traffic? No it's the roar of 'lion' Kathleen Swan in Murton in 2005. | se

It was a great sight for the children who were going to St Joseph’s RC Primary School.

Christine’s dancing was famous

Hats off as well to Christine Phalp. She may not have donned fancy dress in 2008 but she danced her way across the road with the children outside Bullion Lane Primary School in Chester-le-Street.

Tell us about the school crossing patrol staff who brighten up your day.