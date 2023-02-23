Wearside Echoes: The best retro sweets and the Sunderland shops you used to visit to buy them
A trip to the local sweet shop with your pocket money was definitely a childhood highlight, and one we really miss.
But making a decision on what you wanted 2ozs or a quarter of was the hardest bit – everything in those glass or plastic jars just seemed irresistible! From bon bons to kola cubes and wine gums; the sheer variety of great choices still has our mouths watering.
What we wouldn’t give for one more bag of our traditional favourites. Anyone for a bag of liquorice torpedoes or a handful of Mojo penny chews?
At Wearside Echoes, we love going on a retro shopping trip. So we have been asking Sunderland’s people to shout out their favourite sweet shop from the city’s past, along with their top pick for the mix-up bag.
Our readers certainly have got a sweet tooth! Some of their favourites included; sarsaparilla tablets, floral gums, sherbert lemons, sweet peanuts and cherry lips. Here are some of the most popular treats for your pick n mix and the Sunderland places you visited to buy them. See if any of your favourite sweets – and shops – get a mention below.
Pauline Bainbridge: “I always got a quarter of midget gems on my way to school, at the ‘bottom shops’ at Farringdon, opposite the Infants and Junior schools.”
Moira Brown: “Sarsaparilla tablets, acid drops from Glendennings in Hendon.”
Peter Henderson: “Pineapple chunks [from] Millfield papershop, on the bridge next to the gym.”
Brenda Crosby Scott: “2oz of milk bottles from Maynards in Palmers Arcade.”
Kati Anne: “Lawson's on Tunstall Road, changed most weeks but I liked sherbert pips, floral gums, cola cubes and a 20p mix-up, gave you loads!”
Alan Frost: “It was 2oz. Never got 4oz until I could pay for them myslf. Lion's Midget Gems was (and still is) my sweetie of choice from Billy Lewis's next to the Ropery on Hendon Road.”
Kathy Blackburn: “2oz of aniseed balls or black bullets (to wreck your teeth) . Can’t remember the name of the shop, but it was on the corner before Hudson Road school in the ‘50s.”
Jackie Brannagan: “When I was young we couldn't afford a quarter of anything. We used to get 2 ounces of sweets so we picked the smallest ones so you got more.”