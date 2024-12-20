There were sandwiches and sausage rolls galore at the East Herrrington Mother and Toddlers Christmas Party, and check out the shoppers who headed to London on the Sunderland Echo shopper train.
It’s definitely a 1994 Christmaaas!
1. Tucking in at East Herrington
Sausage roll anyone. There was all sorts of food to enjoy at the East Herrrington Mother and Toddlers Christmas Party.
It was held at Middle Herrington Methodist Church. | se
2. Check out Santa in Chambers
Look at these awestruck youngsters who got to meet Santa at the Chipper Club Christmas party in Chambers nightclub. | se
3. A tall task at Quarry View
Pupils from Quarry View Junior and Infants School had fun as they took delivery of Christmas trees. | se
4. Party time for Chipsters
Balloons, party dresses and Santa's helpers helped to make the Chipper Club Christmas party a great success. | se
