What Christmas looked like in Sunderland 1994: 9 nostalgic photos

By Chris Cordner

Published 20th Dec 2024, 13:31 BST

Get your Christmas jumpers and party outfits on. We’re celebrating the festive season with a look at how you celebrated 30 years ago.

There were sandwiches and sausage rolls galore at the East Herrrington Mother and Toddlers Christmas Party, and check out the shoppers who headed to London on the Sunderland Echo shopper train.

The Chipper Club party, Quarry View School’s massive Christmas tree and Hetton’s festive lights are also included.

It’s definitely a 1994 Christmaaas!

Sausage roll anyone. There was all sorts of food to enjoy at the East Herrrington Mother and Toddlers Christmas Party. It was held at Middle Herrington Methodist Church.

1. Tucking in at East Herrington

Sausage roll anyone. There was all sorts of food to enjoy at the East Herrrington Mother and Toddlers Christmas Party. It was held at Middle Herrington Methodist Church. | se

Look at these awestruck youngsters who got to meet Santa at the Chipper Club Christmas party in Chambers nightclub.

2. Check out Santa in Chambers

Look at these awestruck youngsters who got to meet Santa at the Chipper Club Christmas party in Chambers nightclub. | se

Pupils from Quarry View Junior and Infants School had fun as they took delivery of Christmas trees.

3. A tall task at Quarry View

Pupils from Quarry View Junior and Infants School had fun as they took delivery of Christmas trees. | se

Balloons, party dresses and Santa's helpers helped to make the Chipper Club Christmas party a great success.

4. Party time for Chipsters

Balloons, party dresses and Santa's helpers helped to make the Chipper Club Christmas party a great success. | se

