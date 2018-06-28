Here's a tasty reminder of the Grindon Mill and the era when it had a brand new look.

It happened in 1994 when Frank and Doreen Black, who had been the pub’s managers for more than three years, took over its ownership.

The tasty Grindon Mill dip

They brought in a new look which included a full revamp and another tasty twist.

The Grindon Mill in 1994. | se

Doreen said at the time: “We stand by old-fashioned, traditional home cooking.”

Tempting dishes on the 1994 menu included old English steak and kidney pie cooked in ale, and the Grindon Mill Dip.

Full Sunday roasts and a great range of vegetarian dishes added to the appeal.

Pernod night in Grindon

And you couldn’t ask for a better team in charge, as the Blacks had more than 35 years of experience between them.

Inside the Grindon Mill 30 years ago. | se

There were lots of new events to enjoy at the pub as well. Bands such as Sunset Trio gave live performances, and who remembers the Pernod night, or the Father’s Day event where free Irish coffees were on offer for the dads?

It all got off to a great start for the new owners with a reported 25% increase in trade in the first few months, and with lots of old regulars making a welcome return.

The pub’s own birthday club

The pub had its own birthday club, and discount cards for people who were regular diners to get a 10% discount.

It was all boding well for a bright future and we would love to hear from people who loved to pay a visit to the pub.

Inside the Grindon Mill for this cosy scene from June 1994. | se

Here’s a reminder of some of the other news which was making the 1994 headlines.

Rustie Lee in town

It was the year when television cook Rustie Lee came to The Bridges and shared her culinary tips from a mobile kitchen.

The choice for a night out was huge in 1990s Sunderland. Brutus Gold was the DJ at Annabels, where admission was £1 and Wednesday night was ‘70s night. – with period attire optional!

Over at Finos, a karaoke party was on the timetable, and there was another pub making the news.

A busy night in Finos Nightclub in the 1990s. | se

The Jolly Potter was refurbished and re-opening with its own new look, complete with chandeliers and old prints of South Hylton.

And the Tunstall Lodge Hotel, off Burdon Lane, was going well after doubling the size of its restaurant.

