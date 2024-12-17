From the East End in 1973 to Penshaw in 2014, we have four decades of nostalgic views.

They all show people out and about in Sunderland in fine voice, and we’re asking ‘has the tradition of carol singing at people’s front doors died out’.

While you ponder on that one, enjoy these great Echo archive photos.

A chorus of carol singers 9 glowing carol singing scenes from Sunderland's past. Who do you recognise?

By candlelight in 1973 Denise Cavanagh and Julie Warden were preparing to join the St John's Church of England Primary School carol singing in the East End in 1973.

Memories from the Market Place Let's have a rousing cheer for these carol singers who were singing their hearts out in the Market Place in 1974.