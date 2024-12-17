That age old tradition of carol singing: But is it a dying door-to-door trend?

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:06 BST

We’re wishing you a merry Christmas with nine of the most festive carol singing scenes from Sunderland’s past.

From the East End in 1973 to Penshaw in 2014, we have four decades of nostalgic views.

They all show people out and about in Sunderland in fine voice, and we’re asking ‘has the tradition of carol singing at people’s front doors died out’.

While you ponder on that one, enjoy these great Echo archive photos.

9 glowing carol singing scenes from Sunderland's past. Who do you recognise?

1. A chorus of carol singers

9 glowing carol singing scenes from Sunderland's past. Who do you recognise? | se

Photo Sales
Denise Cavanagh and Julie Warden were preparing to join the St John's Church of England Primary School carol singing in the East End in 1973.

2. By candlelight in 1973

Denise Cavanagh and Julie Warden were preparing to join the St John's Church of England Primary School carol singing in the East End in 1973. | se

Photo Sales
Let's have a rousing cheer for these carol singers who were singing their hearts out in the Market Place in 1974.

3. Memories from the Market Place

Let's have a rousing cheer for these carol singers who were singing their hearts out in the Market Place in 1974. | se

Photo Sales
A Victorian evening of seasonal singing in Sunderland in 1999.

4. Sing up if you remember

A Victorian evening of seasonal singing in Sunderland in 1999. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandEast EndPeopleNostalgiaChristmas
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice