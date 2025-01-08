Well chuck, here's the time when Blind Date came to Wearside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Jan 2025, 10:50 GMT
I want to know if you found love via Cilla.

We’re going behind the screens for a look at the time when Blind Date came to Wearside.

Surprise, surprise us with some year 2000 memories

Cilla Black was the host of Blind Date in 2000.Cilla Black was the host of Blind Date in 2000.
Cilla Black was the host of Blind Date in 2000. | Getty Images

Cilla’s crew were in the area to find contestants for a show in 2000 but we want to know if you found love through the TV series.

Our Sunderland Echo archive photos show Natalie Griffiths, 20, from Ryhope and Durham University student Chris McCourty, 22, posing as potential competitors.

Natalie Griffiths, 20, from Ryhope and Durham University student Chris McCourty, 22, posed as potential Blind Date contestants in 2000.Natalie Griffiths, 20, from Ryhope and Durham University student Chris McCourty, 22, posed as potential Blind Date contestants in 2000.
Natalie Griffiths, 20, from Ryhope and Durham University student Chris McCourty, 22, posed as potential Blind Date contestants in 2000. | se

Hoping to find love

Blind date hopefuls also included, from left: Jamie Travis, 24, from Blackhall; Angie Mills, 29, from Haswell; Robert Foster, 34, from Blackhall; and Kirsty Ayre, 19, from Ushaw Moor.

Four more Blind Date hopefuls pictured in 2000. They were Jamie Travis, 24; Angie Mills, 29,; Robert Foster; and Kirsty Ayre, 19.Four more Blind Date hopefuls pictured in 2000. They were Jamie Travis, 24; Angie Mills, 29,; Robert Foster; and Kirsty Ayre, 19.
Four more Blind Date hopefuls pictured in 2000. They were Jamie Travis, 24; Angie Mills, 29,; Robert Foster; and Kirsty Ayre, 19. | se

Cilla’s Blind Date show was a Saturday night favourite from 1985 to 2003 on ITV.

One contestant would be joined by show host Cilla Black on one side of a screen, while three potential suitors were on the other side.

They would answer questions before one of the three hopefuls was chosen.

The winning couple would then be given a surprise holiday destination to go on a date.

Tell us if you appeared on the show and how you did. Email [email protected]

