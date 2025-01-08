Well chuck, here's the time when Blind Date came to Wearside
We’re going behind the screens for a look at the time when Blind Date came to Wearside.
Surprise, surprise us with some year 2000 memories
Cilla’s crew were in the area to find contestants for a show in 2000 but we want to know if you found love through the TV series.
Our Sunderland Echo archive photos show Natalie Griffiths, 20, from Ryhope and Durham University student Chris McCourty, 22, posing as potential competitors.
Hoping to find love
Blind date hopefuls also included, from left: Jamie Travis, 24, from Blackhall; Angie Mills, 29, from Haswell; Robert Foster, 34, from Blackhall; and Kirsty Ayre, 19, from Ushaw Moor.
One contestant would be joined by show host Cilla Black on one side of a screen, while three potential suitors were on the other side.
They would answer questions before one of the three hopefuls was chosen.
The winning couple would then be given a surprise holiday destination to go on a date.
Tell us if you appeared on the show and how you did. Email [email protected]
