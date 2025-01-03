I loved these stories of Sunderland youngsters becoming mini heroes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 09:13 GMT
Well done to these Sunderland youngsters who got the New Year off to a perfectly heroic start in the past.

Let’s head back to January 2000 when a group of Farringdon children were playing hide and seek near their homes.

Hide and seek and a big bag of cash

They got the surprise of their lives when they found a bag containing a huge amount of cash behind the garages in Aboyne Square.

They did the right thing and handed it over to the police, as well as getting themselves some well-deserved headlines.

Some of the Farringdon youngsters who had a game of hide and seek they will never forget.Some of the Farringdon youngsters who had a game of hide and seek they will never forget.
Some of the Farringdon youngsters who had a game of hide and seek they will never forget. | se

They all did so well

The youngsters included, back row, left to right: Jason Brown, Lee Jevon, Ryan Meldrum; seated, Louise Richardson, Mark Summerside.

Also among the mini heroes were Owen Murray and Marc Weston who are not pictured.

Dancing on tour - and raising money in their spare time

Next it’s on to January 2006 where a group of children at the Muriel Harrison Dance School came up with their own way of helping others.

These Muriel Harrison dancers raised £1,500 for charity while they were on a dancing tour in January 2006.These Muriel Harrison dancers raised £1,500 for charity while they were on a dancing tour in January 2006.
These Muriel Harrison dancers raised £1,500 for charity while they were on a dancing tour in January 2006. | se

All of these children were touring with a group of professional dancers at the time.

They used their spare time to raise money for two causes - the Grace House Appeal and the Belarus Russian Children Appeal.

Tell us about your mini heroes

They donated £500 to the Grace House Appeal and £1,000 to the Belarus Russian Children Appeal.

We want to know if you remember these kind-hearted Wearsiders, or if you know of a Sunderland youngster who deserves praise for their actions.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

