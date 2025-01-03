I loved these stories of Sunderland youngsters becoming mini heroes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Let’s head back to January 2000 when a group of Farringdon children were playing hide and seek near their homes.
Hide and seek and a big bag of cash
They got the surprise of their lives when they found a bag containing a huge amount of cash behind the garages in Aboyne Square.
They did the right thing and handed it over to the police, as well as getting themselves some well-deserved headlines.
They all did so well
The youngsters included, back row, left to right: Jason Brown, Lee Jevon, Ryan Meldrum; seated, Louise Richardson, Mark Summerside.
Also among the mini heroes were Owen Murray and Marc Weston who are not pictured.
Dancing on tour - and raising money in their spare time
Next it’s on to January 2006 where a group of children at the Muriel Harrison Dance School came up with their own way of helping others.
All of these children were touring with a group of professional dancers at the time.
They used their spare time to raise money for two causes - the Grace House Appeal and the Belarus Russian Children Appeal.
Tell us about your mini heroes
They donated £500 to the Grace House Appeal and £1,000 to the Belarus Russian Children Appeal.
We want to know if you remember these kind-hearted Wearsiders, or if you know of a Sunderland youngster who deserves praise for their actions.
Get in touch by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.