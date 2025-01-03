Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Well done to these Sunderland youngsters who got the New Year off to a perfectly heroic start in the past.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s head back to January 2000 when a group of Farringdon children were playing hide and seek near their homes.

Hide and seek and a big bag of cash

They got the surprise of their lives when they found a bag containing a huge amount of cash behind the garages in Aboyne Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The travel agent who went the extra mile to save a New Zealand trip

They did the right thing and handed it over to the police, as well as getting themselves some well-deserved headlines.

Some of the Farringdon youngsters who had a game of hide and seek they will never forget. | se

They all did so well

The youngsters included, back row, left to right: Jason Brown, Lee Jevon, Ryan Meldrum; seated, Louise Richardson, Mark Summerside.

Also among the mini heroes were Owen Murray and Marc Weston who are not pictured.

Dancing on tour - and raising money in their spare time

Next it’s on to January 2006 where a group of children at the Muriel Harrison Dance School came up with their own way of helping others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These Muriel Harrison dancers raised £1,500 for charity while they were on a dancing tour in January 2006. | se

All of these children were touring with a group of professional dancers at the time.

They used their spare time to raise money for two causes - the Grace House Appeal and the Belarus Russian Children Appeal.

Tell us about your mini heroes

They donated £500 to the Grace House Appeal and £1,000 to the Belarus Russian Children Appeal.

We want to know if you remember these kind-hearted Wearsiders, or if you know of a Sunderland youngster who deserves praise for their actions.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]