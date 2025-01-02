I can't help falling in love with these 11 retro Sunderland tributes to Elvis who would have been 90

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 08:53 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 09:35 GMT

It’s now or never for you to share your love of Elvis Presley in fine retro style.

The King would have turned 90 this month and we are paying our own tribute to Elvis with these 11 archive views of Wearside people dressed as the singer.

If Elvis is always on your mind, here are some Sunderland reminders from the New Beginners Nursery in Southwick in 2007, the Boxing Day dip at Seaburn in 2006 and the Royalty Theatre in 2008.

And while we are on the topic of entertainment, enjoy our video footage of Sunderland’s cinemas in the past.

King-sized memories from Sunderland's past.

1. Loving the Elvis memories

King-sized memories from Sunderland's past. | se

Asda stores in Washington and Sunderland celebrated Elvis's 65th birthday in 2000 with security manager Kevin Wilson getting right into the spirit of it. Shoppers were treated to old favourites like Jailhouse Rock on the shop's PA system.

2. Elvis is in the store

Asda stores in Washington and Sunderland celebrated Elvis's 65th birthday in 2000 with security manager Kevin Wilson getting right into the spirit of it. Shoppers were treated to old favourites like Jailhouse Rock on the shop's PA system. | se

Not one but four Elvises at the Reg Vardy gallery in 2005. They were all taking part in an exhibition called A Little Less Conversation.

3. Not one but four Elvises at the Reg Vardy gallery in 2005. They were all taking part in an exhibition called A Little Less Conversation.

Not one but four Elvises at the Reg Vardy gallery in 2005. They were all taking part in an exhibition called A Little Less Conversation. | se

A play called The Pharoah Who Turns Into Elvis was performed at Hetton Lyons School in 2005.

4. Elvis is in the Hetton Lyons building

A play called The Pharoah Who Turns Into Elvis was performed at Hetton Lyons School in 2005. | se

