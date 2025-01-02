The King would have turned 90 this month and we are paying our own tribute to Elvis with these 11 archive views of Wearside people dressed as the singer.

If Elvis is always on your mind, here are some Sunderland reminders from the New Beginners Nursery in Southwick in 2007, the Boxing Day dip at Seaburn in 2006 and the Royalty Theatre in 2008.

And while we are on the topic of entertainment, enjoy our video footage of Sunderland’s cinemas in the past.

Asda stores in Washington and Sunderland celebrated Elvis's 65th birthday in 2000 with security manager Kevin Wilson getting right into the spirit of it. Shoppers were treated to old favourites like Jailhouse Rock on the shop's PA system.

Not one but four Elvises at the Reg Vardy gallery in 2005. They were all taking part in an exhibition called A Little Less Conversation.