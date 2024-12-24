Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was one of the North East’s most colourful characters - charity champion Big Hec.

But we want to know if you met the man who could collect thousands of pounds in a matter of days - and needed a bath not a bucket because he gathered in such huge sums.

6ft 6ins and a real hero to many

Brian Dowson as he was really known, died in March 1996 aged just 38.

Brian Dowson, known to thousands as Big Hec, pictured in 1992.

But the 6ft 6ins "larger than life" character is still fondly remembered throughout the region for his fundraising efforts.

During his lifetime Big Hec raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for good causes throughout the 80s and 90s.

He backed so many causes

Among his achievements was taking part in a series of sponsored walks in aid of hospital charities.

Big Hec showing his support for yet another cause in 1995.

And he even staged a party to bring some cheer to homeless men at a hostel in High Lane, Hebburn.

In 1990, he recorded a version of Lee Hazelwood’s classic These Boots are Made for Walking.

He mixed with the stars

The gentle giant also mixed with the stars, meeting glamorous actress Stephanie Beacham, star of TV’s The Colbys, at the height of her fame in 1986.

He will be remembered in the Sunderland area for events including this one in 1985.

Brian and his giant fundraising bath in Sunderland in 1985.

He splashed out and got a bath to carry the money he collected. That was no small amount either as he had raised thousands.

£2,000 in three days

He said at the time: “"My arms were getting tired, and I was having to take time off to weigh in the cash when I was carrying buckets and jars about.

"I hit on the idea of a bath, fixed it up with wheels and a top and now I can get even more money each session without cashing in."

Out and about with Big Hec in Sunderland in 1985.

Brian's plan seemed to be working for in just three days of collecting in Sunderland, Jarrow, Middlesbrough and Gateshead he raised almost £2,000 for a Wearside cause.

A story at the time said: “Brian has collected more than £340,000 in the 13 years he has been known as "Big Hec”.’

If you have fond memories of the legendary fundraiser, contact [email protected] to tell us more.