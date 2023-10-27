Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With its namesake tower standing guard over Ashbrooke and its distinctive mock Tudor mansion features, Langham Tower has been a landmark of Sunderland's skyline since the late nineteenth century.

Langham Tower is one of Sunderland's finest properties

Built in 1889, it was once a very handsome home indeed for William Adamson, the son of a shipbuilding magnate who'd commissioned its build.

It's believed the building was modelled on Cragside in Northumberland

It's believed the private home was inspired by Cragside in Northumberland and it's full of period charm, including incredibly-detailed coving, grand fireplaces, Tudor chimneys, gabled turret, parquet flooring and panelled walls that hark back to the Arts and Craft period.

After William's death, the building changed hands several times and was rented by the Vaux family at one point, before becoming home to Sunderland Teacher Training College in 1922 with 146 students. It would go on to be used for educational purposes for almost 100 years.

In 1975 the College of Education was merged with Sunderland Polytechnic and for three years Langham remained the centre of the Faculty of Education, until further changes in 1979 saw it adapted for use as an administrative centre.

Teachers who completed their training at Langham Tower, Mowbray Road which closed as a teacher training facility forty years ago, at a garden party at Langham Tower in 2015

As the polytechnic became a University, it would be used by University of Sunderland until 2006 when it was bought by Sunderland High School who operated at Langham Tower until 2016 when the public school closed.

After being used more recently as a bar and events venue, it's now on the market with Bradley Hall with an asking price of £950,000 - a unique opportunity to own a piece of Sunderland history.

Commenting on the Echo Facebook, Maurice Alderson said: "I did my teacher training here. Beautiful building and lovely memories."

Iain Jackson said: "My son was a pupil here when part of Sunderland High School. Fantastic building with amazing architecture. The Headmistress’s room in particular was something else."

Linda Brown said: "My beautiful College of Education. A fabulous place of learning with such an atmosphere. Surely it can be turned into some form of museum/community hub/tourist hub."