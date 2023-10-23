One of Sunderland’s finest properties is back on the market.
Langham Tower, in Ashbrooke, has a rich history dating back to the late nineteenth century when it was built for the son of a shipbuilding magnate. More recently, it’s been used a multi-purpose venue. It’s on the market with Bradley Hall, with an asking price of £950,000.
1. Rich history
The Grade II-listed Langham Tower Grade II was built in 1889. It was used for educational purposes as a college from 1922 and a university building from 1975. The property was then used by Sunderland High School from 2006 until the school's closure in 2016. Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Great potential
The property was recently converted from a former school to restaurant use with scope for further development to upper floors. Planning consent was previously granted for hotel use, including, a restaurant and bar to the ground floor, 7 en-suite guest rooms on the first floor with the manager's accommodation sited on the second floor.
Further information on the recent application is available using Sunderland City Council’s Planning Portal. Photo: Brian Young
3. Victorian Grandeur
The Tudor-style former mansion house still retains many of its original features. Built as a private home for William Adamson, the son of a prominent shipbuilder and shipowner, the building has had a colourful history and was once rented by the Vaux family. Photo: Brian Young
4. New use
The mansion house had stood empty for five years after the school closed before its most recent guise as a bar and restaurant. Photo: Brian Young