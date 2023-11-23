Your chance to win a Sunderland '6-in-a-row' Christmas jumper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It might just be a perfect festive addition to your wardrobe - if you're a Sunderland fan.

Here's your chance to win a Christmas jumper courtesy of the Wearside firm Mackem Daft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get your entry in to stand a chance of winning this jumper.

Ho ho here's a competition for you

They have produced a Christmas jumper style sweatshirt with the words “Ho, Ho, Ho, still 6 in a row", as reported in the Sunderland Echo. Card and souvenir business Mackem Daft reckon they have had the last laugh in the banter between Sunderland and Newcastle fans in time for the festive season. We have one of the 6 in a row Christmas sweatshirts to give away to a lucky reader.

A close-up view of the Christmas jumper.

Email your answer to the following question

All you need to do is answer the following question:

What is the record for how many times have Sunderland beaten Newcastle United consecutively in a North East derby?

You have until midnight on Wednesday, November 29 to send in your entries.