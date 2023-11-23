Your chance to win a Sunderland '6-in-a-row' Christmas jumper
It might just be a perfect festive addition to your wardrobe - if you're a Sunderland fan.
Here's your chance to win a Christmas jumper courtesy of the Wearside firm Mackem Daft.
They have produced a Christmas jumper style sweatshirt with the words “Ho, Ho, Ho, still 6 in a row", as reported in the Sunderland Echo. Card and souvenir business Mackem Daft reckon they have had the last laugh in the banter between Sunderland and Newcastle fans in time for the festive season. We have one of the 6 in a row Christmas sweatshirts to give away to a lucky reader.
All you need to do is answer the following question:
What is the record for how many times have Sunderland beaten Newcastle United consecutively in a North East derby?
You have until midnight on Wednesday, November 29 to send in your entries.
Send them by email to co[email protected] Get entering - and good luck!