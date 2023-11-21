Mackem Daft launches 6-in-a-row Sunderland Christmas jumper - here's a first look

'I have to eat Christmas dinner with three Mags. I can't wait to see their faces'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wearside company has come up with the ideal gift for Sunderland fans - it's a '6-in-a-row' Christmas jumper.

Card and souvenir business Mackem Daft reckon they have had the last laugh in the banter between Sunderland and Newcastle fans in time for the festive season.

Ho Ho Ho, still 6 in a row

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have produced a Christmas jumper style sweatshirt with the words “Ho, Ho, Ho, still 6 in a row."

Christmas with a Mackem twist thanks to this festive jumper.

It's a nod towards Sunderland’s famous 6 North East derby wins in a row over the Magpies.

Read More Sunderland brothers spent nine days in the cold at Christmas - because they loved their mam

One of the founders of Mackem Daft, Mal Robinson said: “The main driver for me was having to eat Christmas dinner with three mags - two brother-in-laws and a nephew.

'I will be enjoying the last laugh with my 6 in a row jumper on'

"This coupled with the constant wind ups about their Champions League appearance, now means I will be enjoying the last laugh and the festivities with my six in a row jumper on! I can’t wait to see their faces.”

A close-up on the Christmas jumper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6 in a row Christmas jumper is one of a range of designs from Mackem Daft, with other themed sweatshirts including a version of the 1992 Cup Final away strip and one with “Ha’way the Lads!”

Mackem Daft was launched in lockdown in 2020 and has grown in popularity with their range of local cards and merchandise.

He'll shoot, he'll score, he'll save your Labrador

Mal added: "Our products are made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver them.

"Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local firm made headlines earlier this year for their production of a T Shirt, celebrating Sunderland captain, Luke O’ Nien’s now famous rescue of a dog on the Sunderland seafront.

The Luke O'Nien shirt is another of the Mackem Daft products.

It shows a photo of the Sunderland star as well as the words 'he'll shoot, he'll score, he'll save your Labrador, Luke O'Nien"