A former sub-postmaster has joined forces with high-profile campaigners for a renewed fight for justice.

Chris Head was at the All Party Political Group on Post Offices yesterday alongside figures such as Lord Arbuthnot, who fought on behalf of wrong victims of the scandal.

Calls for compensation

Also there was Lord Hunt, MP Kate Osborne and MP Marion Fellows.

Mr Head said the meeting discussed everything from 'convictions being overturned, financial redress and compensation, and the future of the Post Office."

Chris Head who is fighting for justice and compensation for the victims of the Horizon IT scandal.

The former West Boldon sub-postmaster added: "We need a renewed focus to deliver justice for all those wronged sub postmasters and a clear vision for future of the network and serving postmasters and their communities."

Quizzed under caution before the case was dropped

The whole issue is back in the spotlight after the screening of the Mr Bates vs The Post Office drama series.

Hundreds of postmasters suffered as a result of flaws in the Horizon IT system used by the Post Office.

Mr Head ran the West Boldon Post Office from 2006-2015 from the age of just 18, and was among hundreds of sub-postmasters accused of fraud and theft by the Post Office over the last two decades.

Former sub-postmaster Chris Head who is leading a campaign for justice for victims of the Horizon IT scandal.

