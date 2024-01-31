West Boldon post office campaigner demands 'renewed focus' in Horizon fight
'Failure to right the wrongs of the past are damaging the future'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A former sub-postmaster has joined forces with high-profile campaigners for a renewed fight for justice.
Chris Head was at the All Party Political Group on Post Offices yesterday alongside figures such as Lord Arbuthnot, who fought on behalf of wrong victims of the scandal.
Calls for compensation
Also there was Lord Hunt, MP Kate Osborne and MP Marion Fellows.
Mr Head said the meeting discussed everything from 'convictions being overturned, financial redress and compensation, and the future of the Post Office."
The former West Boldon sub-postmaster added: "We need a renewed focus to deliver justice for all those wronged sub postmasters and a clear vision for future of the network and serving postmasters and their communities."
Quizzed under caution before the case was dropped
The whole issue is back in the spotlight after the screening of the Mr Bates vs The Post Office drama series.
Hundreds of postmasters suffered as a result of flaws in the Horizon IT system used by the Post Office.
Mr Head ran the West Boldon Post Office from 2006-2015 from the age of just 18, and was among hundreds of sub-postmasters accused of fraud and theft by the Post Office over the last two decades.
Mr Head was quizzed under caution over the supposed disappearance of £88,000 before the investigation was dropped without charge.
He is campaigning for justice for all of those affected by the scandal with his online petition which calls for compensation and accountability. So far, 500,000 people have signed it. His petition, said Mr Head, 'will help us put the pressure on government and the relevant minister and Secretary of State so those that have suffered enormously over a 20 year period can get the answers, accountability and justice they rightly deserve and finally move on with their lives'.