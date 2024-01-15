West Boldon campaigner welcomes legislation to clear Post Office managers after Horizon IT scandal
Without this legislation, it's unlikely they would ever have their conviction overturned'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wearside campaigner has welcomed news of legislation to clear hundreds of wrongly prosecuted Post Office managers.
It could help the victims of the Horizon IT scandal to finally get 'access to compensation they deserve, said Chris Head.
It hung over their heads for so long
Mr Head ran the West Boldon Post Office from 2006-2015 from the age of just 18, and was among hundreds of sub-postmasters accused of fraud and theft by the Post Office over the last two decades.
The whole issue is back in the spotlight after the screening of the Mr Bates vs The Post Office drama series.
Hundreds of postmasters suffered as a result of flaws in the Horizon IT system used by the Post Office.
Mr Head was quizzed under caution over the supposed disappearance of £88,000 before the investigation was dropped without charge.
He is campaigning for justice for all of those affected by the scandal with his online petition which calls for compensation and accountability. So far, 433,000 people have signed it.
His petition, said Mr Head, 'will help us put the pressure on government and the relevant minister and Secretary of State so those that have suffered enormously over a 20 year period can get the answers, accountability and justice they rightly deserve and finally move on with their lives'. Mr Head also reacted to news from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has said hundreds of the wrongly prosecuted Post Office managers in England and Wales could have their names cleared by the end of the year under blanket legislation.
Mr Head said: "It is good news for those people who had convictions hanging over their heads for so long.
Alan Bates should 'rightly be recognised'
"Without this legislation, it is likely they would never have had their conviction overturned and therefore no access to compensation they deserve."
Calls for a knighthood to be given to Alan Bates, the former sub postmaster who fought for decades to get justice for victims of the scandal, were also backed by Mr Head.
He said: "Alan should rightly be recognised for all he has done as without him we would not have had the 2019/2020 court judgements. We would not have seen the biggest overturning of convictions in one day in 2021 and therefore we would not have had a statutory inquiry trying to get to the truth.
"Whether he accepts it is for him to decide because government are not fulfilling their promises for restoring people had the scandal not happened."
More Post Office managers have come forward following the airing of the TV drama.