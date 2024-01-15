Without this legislation, it's unlikely they would ever have their conviction overturned'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wearside campaigner has welcomed news of legislation to clear hundreds of wrongly prosecuted Post Office managers.

It could help the victims of the Horizon IT scandal to finally get 'access to compensation they deserve, said Chris Head.

It hung over their heads for so long

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Head ran the West Boldon Post Office from 2006-2015 from the age of just 18, and was among hundreds of sub-postmasters accused of fraud and theft by the Post Office over the last two decades.

Former West Boldon postmaster Christopher Head hopes that this is now the "beginning of the end" of the Horizon Post Office scandal.

The whole issue is back in the spotlight after the screening of the Mr Bates vs The Post Office drama series.

Hundreds of postmasters suffered as a result of flaws in the Horizon IT system used by the Post Office.

Chris Head with his online petition which has now attracted more than 433,000 signatures.

433,000 have signed the online petition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is campaigning for justice for all of those affected by the scandal with his online petition which calls for compensation and accountability. So far, 433,000 people have signed it.

His petition, said Mr Head, 'will help us put the pressure on government and the relevant minister and Secretary of State so those that have suffered enormously over a 20 year period can get the answers, accountability and justice they rightly deserve and finally move on with their lives'. Mr Head also reacted to news from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has said hundreds of the wrongly prosecuted Post Office managers in England and Wales could have their names cleared by the end of the year under blanket legislation.

Mr Head said: "It is good news for those people who had convictions hanging over their heads for so long.

Chris Head who is fighting for justice and compensation for the victims of the Horizon IT scandal.

Alan Bates should 'rightly be recognised'

"Without this legislation, it is likely they would never have had their conviction overturned and therefore no access to compensation they deserve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls for a knighthood to be given to Alan Bates, the former sub postmaster who fought for decades to get justice for victims of the scandal, were also backed by Mr Head.

He said: "Alan should rightly be recognised for all he has done as without him we would not have had the 2019/2020 court judgements. We would not have seen the biggest overturning of convictions in one day in 2021 and therefore we would not have had a statutory inquiry trying to get to the truth.

"Whether he accepts it is for him to decide because government are not fulfilling their promises for restoring people had the scandal not happened."