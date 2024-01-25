First look at new film about Sunderland hero Jermain Defoe
From his rise to stardom to his love for Bradley Lowery
A heartwarming film on the life of SAFC legend Jermain Defoe is coming to UK cinemas.
The striker's story, complete with interviews with Gus Poyet and the family of Bradley Lowery, has been turned into a documentary by Kaleidoscope Entertainment.
DEFOE will show in cinemas on February 29 and tickets are available at https://defoethefilm.co.uk/
Watch the trailer which shows his incredible professional career, but also the scandalous and shocking personal events that shaped him as a player and as a man.
There were family tragedies and Jermain pushed away the grief to find refuge in football instead.
How Bradley Lowery gave Jermain a new purpose
But eventually, a chance encounter with a 6 year old boy battling a rare childhood cancer forced Jermain to reconcile himself to his past, confront his true feelings about life and death, and find a renewed sense of purpose in life.
The film hears from Jermain, his family, fellow players and managers including including Joe Cole, Harry Redknapp, Peter Crouch, Gus Poyet (and many more!)
It also includes the family of Bradley Lowery (who Jermain still remains incredibly close with today).
Inspiring, heart-warming and powerful
It is described as 'an inspiring, unexpectedly heart-warming and powerful film that explores how football gave Jermain Defoe both great success on the pitch, but so much more beyond it.'
Director James Ross said; "As a Spurs fan, working with a legend like Jermain was a dream come true.
"But though I knew his goals on the pitch, I never expected that by asking him to trace his roots and his career, it would reveal such a complex tale of love, loss, trauma and redemption off the pitch."
Executive Producer, Danny Fenton added; "Telling Jermain’s story has been an absolute privilege. The film is a raw and honest account of a man with an undisputed talent who has managed to shine on the field while dealing with unbelievable heartache and pain. As Jermain says, ‘there is more to life than kicking a ball’.
