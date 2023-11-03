SAFC legend makes dreams come true for Wearside kids

'The kids got so excited when Jermain Defoe walked in'

SAFC legend Jermain Defoe has brought joy to football-loving Wearside kids - and helped the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The ex-Sunderland striker got a massive welcome when he walked in to a soccer camp where children were learning football skills.

And then he joined in with games as well as answering loads of questions from the eager youngsters.

Children pictured having lots of fun at the camp.

The kids got to make lots of new friends

He posed for photos with them all at the camp at East Durham College in Peterlee.

Photo time with Jermain.

The fun included a penalty shootout and coaching, and the event, run by Winnrs Camp, also raised money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Posing for a photo with Jermain Defoe.

Lynn Murphy, co-founder of the Foundation, said: "The kids loved it when Jermain walked in and they had lots of questions for him.

"It has been another amazing football camp and the children have learned a variety of skills as well as making new friends.

Jermain makes this fan's day extra special.

Raising money for a holiday home

"Having these camps are not just amazing for the children. They also help the students at East Durham College who have supported the coaches all week in the camp."

The team which ran the camp in Peterlee.

The Foundation is building Super Brad's Pad - the new holiday home being built by the Foundation in Bradley's memory.

More camps are on the way

Lynn said: "We are looking to do more of these camps in the new year with the support of EDC and Winnrs Camp.

How Super Brad's Pad looks now

"All the money raised is going towards the Super Brad's Pad holiday home in Scarborough to give poorly children and their families some much needed time away from long hospital stays, to make lots of special memories."

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.