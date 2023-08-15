Sunderland hero Jermain Defoe made dreams come true for these football-loving kids - and there's more fun on the way.

The SAFC legend is back in the North East.

Jermain scores from the penalty spot

He joined in with a penalty shootout and led children in warm-up drills as well as games.

It was all part of the fun at East Durham College in Peterlee where Jermain was holding his summer camp which runs until August 18. Places are still available.

This young player scores a great goal at the summer camp.

At the end of the first day, he said: "What an amazing day. The kids had some fun. They loved it.

"I would have loved to have done something like this when I was a kid."

Jermain Defoe on the first day of his summer camp.

Join in - don't miss out

He urged others to sign up for the camp and said he would 'hate for them to miss out'.

All profits raised will go towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation and will be used towards Super Brad's Pad which is the new holiday home being built by the Foundation in Bradley's memory.

An artist's impression of how the home in Scarborough would look.

Jermain said it was a 'cause close to his heart'.

Bradley Lowery.

It's all helping towards Super Brad's Pad

Super Brad's Pad will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.

Jermain Defoe's Winnrs Camp starts at 8am each day at the East Durham College campus in Willerby Grove, Peterlee.

How to get involved

Highlights will include football coaching for youngsters aged from 5 to 14, as well as a penalty shootout competition.

On the spot at the summer camp.

To found out more about the Foundation, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com

The cost of the camp is £25 per day or £110 for the week.