With Sunderland looking to get back to winning ways this weekend, here's two tweaks we think Tony Mowbray will definitely be considering...

RESTORE HEMIR TO THE STARTING XI

So the ideal scenario is clearly that Sunderland's new signing, fit and raring to go, raises a scarf aloft at the Academy of Light and gets straight on the goal trail against Rotherham.

For now, though, there are no guarantees and Mowbray will be weighing up his alternatives if that new arrival doesn't happen in time.

There was surprise and even perhaps a little consternation when Mowbray went without Hemir against Preston North End, but there were reasons for it. Mowbray recalled Sunderland's performance at Deepdale months earlier, when without a real number nine his side dominated the ball and pulled Preston's back five out of position. Very much developing the physical side of his game, Mowbray didn't feel it would suit his team to have Hemir competing against three powerful central defenders.

If Sunderland most definitely missed penalty-box presence in the first hour of the game, it's also fair to say that Hemir did indeed struggle against the three centre backs when introduced. While the result may not have vindicated Mowbray's decision, that last half hour did at least show his logic.

Mowbray has also made clear that while Hemir has the talent to be a success on Wearside, in the short term he has a lot of work to do to get up to the same level as his team mates in terms of fitness. The youngster featured little in the second half of last season as it became clear he would be leaving the club, which meant he was understandably behind his new team mates at the start of pre season. Then you add the big lift in intensity that comes with a senior footballing environment, and the significant pressing demands Sunderland place on their centre forward. In short, he simply cannot play every minute of every game and it was never the plan for him to do so.

So Mowbray has to pick his moments. Perhaps on home turf when Sunderland will more than likely dominate possession and should hopefully create plenty of chances, the environment could be far better suited to Hemir. Or Sunderland's new striker - fingers crossed, eh?

Hemir played an hour for Sunderland's U21s last night in front of Mowbray to top up his minutes but it remains to be seen if he's done enough to earn an recall.

CHANGE IT UP IN THE NUMBER TEN ROLE

One potential area to change things up would be in the number ten role. Jobe Bellingham has shown his exceptional talent and his already impressive quality in his two appearances so far, even accounting for his role in Preston's winner.

Such moments are inevitable as he and so many young players develop, it's obvious already he has a big future at the club. Mowbray has been equally clear, though, that he is unlikely to start every game this season. He did not play regularly, certainly not starting, at Birmingham last season and so the club will have to guard against burnout.

One option is simply to drop Bradley Dack a little deeper, as is clearly the plan in the long run. Mowbray describes Dack as a 'nine and a half' and the idea is that he will get goals by breaking into the box with his late runs, and the head coach is already talking enthusiastically about the prospect of pairing him with Ross Stewart.

The other option is to go with Alex Pritchard, whose deployment from the bench has been divisive. The experienced and exceptionally gifted attacking midfielder changed the game when he came on against Ipswich Town on opening day, helping his side dominate even though they'd been reduced to ten. His inclusion would seem an obvious way of getting some additional experience into the XI without compromising on its technical quality.

The question is whether the ongoing uncertainty over his future is impacting the situation and playing a part in Mowbray's decision. The head coach admitted the situation was complicated last week.

Whether or not Mowbray does go with Hemir, this is the one area of the pitch where you think he will almost definitely freshen things up a little, no matter how he ultimately decides to do it.

And two things we're pretty sure he won't do...

BRINGING BACK DANNY BATTH - FROM THE START

Of course, there is a chance that Mowbray goes back to basics a little in defence, restoring Danny Batth in an attempt to get grind out a win.

It would be a big surprise, though, judging by his comments over the last week. While the uncertainty over the future of Batth,Pritchard and Gooch is undoubtedly a factor in their current exclusion from the XI, Mowbray has been absolutely clear that his decision in central defence is primarily a show of faith in Luke O'Nien, who he has described as 'amazing'. To an extent it was games such as these that the decision is designed for, as Mowbray believes O'Nien's ability to carry the ball and break opposition lines is a major asset. Often last season teams sat off Sunderland and waited for a pass into midfield before pressing and countering aggressively from there. The idea is that O'Nien can help change that.

Crucially, Mowbray also feels that the general structure of the team is OK at the moment. Two of the four goals conceded thus far have been deflections, and Preston's winner ultimately stemmed from a mistake in midfield that would have left any defensive personnel exposed.Mowbray has been clear that there will be games where Batth can thrive if he does stay beyond the end of the window, but such an early change seems highly unlikely.

Before the Preston North End game he said: "At this moment in time, with total honesty to the supporters, I'm picking Ballard and O'Nien with all of the players there because I want them as the central defenders." There was no sense after the game that he'd seen anything to change his opinion, though of course only time will tell.

RIP IT UP AND START AGAIN

While it has clearly been a far from ideal start to the season, Mowbray was strong in making clear after Saturday's game that no one should be panicking.

He believes the core principles of Sunderland's two performances have been sound, and that the main issue is a lack of cutting edge in the box. If that is the case, then it follows that he is unlikely to change things significantly this weekend and rightly so, too.

The key partnerships will remain in place: Clarke and Roberts out wide, Ekwah and Neil in the middle, Cirkin and probably Hume at full back (though Gooch is expected to be available this time around after a minor hamstring issue).