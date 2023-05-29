This is the fantastic 'pad' where sick children can go for a well-deserved break with their families - and it is all in the name of Bradley Lowery.

'Super Brad's Pad' is taking shape and could soon become a haven for people to 'make memories' - but Echo readers can still make a difference.

Gemma Lowery at the site where the holiday home is being built.

Play rooms and a hot tub

It will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities.

An artist's impression of how the home in Scarborough would look.

It is all being made possible by the Bradley Lowery Foundation and the fantastic members of the public who are supporting it with donations.

'A short getaway makes the world of difference'

Bradley's mum Gemma Lowery, who started the Foundation, said: "Families can spend days, weeks, months in hospital with a seriously ill child and being able to have a short getaway makes the world of difference to all of the families.

Bradley touched the hearts of football fans all over the world, and especially on Wearside.

"We want children to have the opportunities Bradley had when he wasn't in hospital, we want parents to relax and enjoy each others company, away from the day to day life of being in hospital."

A chance to make memories

Officials are also hoping the pad will have a wildflower roof.

The aim is for the home to host around 100 families per year.

Gemma Lowery with her son Bradley who passed away in 2017.

Fundraising was paused, and the holiday build was put on hold, during the pandemic.

Bradley touched everyone's hearts

But it is back in full swing and Gemma said the build was 'coming along nicely'.

She added: "Every donation no matter how big or small means everything to us."

A beacon of hope for others

Since it was founded, it has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Gemma told the Sunderland Echo earlier this month: "Fundraising is hard for all charities at the moment. We appreciate every penny that is donated, especially because we still have £200,000 to finish the holiday home we are building in Scarborough."