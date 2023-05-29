The fantastic 'pad' for seriously ill children and their families, opening in memory of Bradley Lowery
This is the fantastic 'pad' where sick children can go for a well-deserved break with their families - and it is all in the name of Bradley Lowery.
'Super Brad's Pad' is taking shape and could soon become a haven for people to 'make memories' - but Echo readers can still make a difference.
Play rooms and a hot tub
It will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities.
It is all being made possible by the Bradley Lowery Foundation and the fantastic members of the public who are supporting it with donations.
But more help is needed to make sure fundraising targets are hit and here's your chance to give support.
Bradley's mum Gemma Lowery, who started the Foundation, said: "Families can spend days, weeks, months in hospital with a seriously ill child and being able to have a short getaway makes the world of difference to all of the families.
"We want children to have the opportunities Bradley had when he wasn't in hospital, we want parents to relax and enjoy each others company, away from the day to day life of being in hospital."
A chance to make memories
Officials are also hoping the pad will have a wildflower roof.
Super Brad’s Pad will cater for up to 10 people per visit, so that 'grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins can also enjoy being a part of the experience' said the Foundation.
The aim is for the home to host around 100 families per year.
Fundraising was paused, and the holiday build was put on hold, during the pandemic.
Bradley touched everyone's hearts
But it is back in full swing and Gemma said the build was 'coming along nicely'.
She added: "Every donation no matter how big or small means everything to us."
Bradley touched the hearts of people all over the world. In 2017, he won a Child of Courage trophy at the Best of Wearside Awards.
Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.
A beacon of hope for others
Since it was founded, it has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children.
It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.
Gemma told the Sunderland Echo earlier this month: "Fundraising is hard for all charities at the moment. We appreciate every penny that is donated, especially because we still have £200,000 to finish the holiday home we are building in Scarborough."
To found out more about the Foundation, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com