And she also urged people to support the charity set up in Bradley’s name and help pay for a holiday home where other families can ‘make special memories’ with their poorly children.

Bradley’s 12th birthday was yesterday and Gemma had a special message for her ‘beautiful’ boy.

'I hope you have the best birthday in heaven'

She said: “Happy 12th birthday to my little super hero. I hope you have the best birthday up in heaven with grandad Howard."

Gemma Lowery has sent a loving message to her son Bradley in heaven.

“Although you are 12 I still think of you as my little innocent beautiful 6 year old baby. In my mind and heart you will always be forever 6.”

The Bradley Lowery Foundation helps families who are fundraising for treatment or equipment, which is not readily available or covered by the NHS. This includes all illnesses and conditions.

Bradley touched everyone' hearts

Bradley touched the hearts of football fans all over the world, and especially on Wearside.

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of that year.

In a post on social media, Gemma told Bradley: "Mammy misses you everyday but especially more on your birthday."

'We love you all the way to heaven and back again'

"I can't wait to have you back in my arms again, but until then keep looking over mammy, daddy, your big brother Kieran and baby sister Gracie-Mae. We love you all the way to heaven and back again."

Gemma founded the Bradley Lowery Foundation and started the charity which became a beacon of hope.

Mum and son together.

Since it was founded, it has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

'We appreciate every penny that is donated'

Gemma told the Sunderland Echo: “Fundraising is hard for all charities at the moment. We appreciate every penny that is donated, especially because we still have £200,000 to finish the holiday home we building in Scarborough."

Bradley Lowery.

"If Brad was here he would love to be able to give families the opportunity to make special memories.”