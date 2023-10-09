News you can trust since 1873
Bradley Lowery Christmas angel proves a huge success in memory of brave boy

Remembering the little angel who bravely fought cancer

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST- 2 min read
A Christmas tree angel is raising money in Bradley Lowery's memory.

The bauble shows an angel in red and white stripes - just as Bradley himself could often be found through his love for Sunderland Football Club.

A little angle in Bradley's memory.A little angle in Bradley's memory.
Bradley's Angel - proud to be in red and white

The £5 angels are raising money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation which was set up in the youngster's memory.

The limited stock held by the charity has sold out but they are also on sale at the Sunderland Football Club store.

Bradley's precious Christmas memories

Bradley's mum Gemma remembered her son's joy for Christmas and the outpouring of festive love for Bradley in 2016.

A quarter of a million Christmas cards were sent to him that year by well wishers who backed him in his fight against neuroblastoma.

Bradley with some of his Christmas cards in 2016.Bradley with some of his Christmas cards in 2016.
At one point, 80 volunteers were opening the mountain of cards at Blackhall Community Centre.

The brave little boy also got to switch on the Christmas lights in Durham and Peterlee that year.

Bradley switching on the Christmas tree at Durham County Hall 7 years ago.Bradley switching on the Christmas tree at Durham County Hall 7 years ago.
Now comes a chance to support the Bradley Lowery Foundation by buying a bauble.

Gemma said: "Brad loved Christmas and all of his cards. This is a wonderful way to remember him."

Help the charity this Christmas

The Foundation is building a holiday home for sick children in Bradley's memory.

Super Brad's Pad will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.

Since then, the Foundation has supported other poorly children.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

To help complete Super Brad's Pad email [email protected]

